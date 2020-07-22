Colt Johnson and his ex-wife, Larissa, have continued their animosity in the ongoing season of "90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After." In a previous episode, Larissa called Colt’s current girlfriend, Jenny, and warned her about Colt’s behavior. The Brazilian reality star told Jenny that Colt was a “devil” and she claimed that the American reality star would eventually cheat on her. According to ET, Larissa also told Jenny to stay away from Colt’s mother, Debbie, calling her a wolf and insinuating that she was “insane.”

Colt's latest take on Larissa

After "90 Day Fiancé" Larissa badmouthed Colt to his current sweetheart, the 34-year-old computer programmer has responded to his ex-wife’s remarks.

In a recent interview, Colt made fun of Larissa’s plastic surgery, reports Entertainment Times. The American reality star said that he no longer recognized Larissa due to the number of cosmetic procedures she has had since they broke up. Colt claimed that Larissa was now more plastic than woman due to her numerous surgeries. He also revealed that he did not understand why Larissa had chosen to have cosmetic operations yet, in his opinion, she was already beautiful when he married her. Colt suggested that his ex-wife was trying to alter her appearance to reduce her chances of deportation by the United States immigration department.

It appears that Colt and Larissa are still bitter about their failed marriage.

During his interview, Cold claimed that he did not care about his ex-wife after their divorce. Even though he admitted that he had loved her during their time together, Colt insisted that he decided to cancel his affidavit of support towards Larissa because he did not want to be responsible for her stay in the United States.

Despite the bad blood that currently exists between him and his ex-partner, Colt admitted that he still watches all of Larissa’s segments on the current season of "90 Day Fiancé."

Larissa on Colt

On her part, Larissa has said that she is open to mending her relationship with Colt. The Brazilian reality star has confessed that she doesn’t get along with her ex-husband, but given the chance, she would be open to making up with Colt after their messy divorce.

The two reality stars settled their differences last year after they signed a divorce agreement promising not to badmouth each other in public. During their current appearance on "90 Day Fiancé," Colt and Larissa have not crossed paths as they each look to move on with their lives. However, that could change if the couple continues to exchange insults with each other. "90 Day Fiancé" viewers wouldn’t mind watching Colt and Larissa share a scene. Fans hope that the two reality stars will interact during the Tell All episodes after the season ends. Given their recent comments, such interaction promises to be dramatic and entertaining.