"90 Day Fiancé" fans have been following up on Stephanie Matto’s progress after her time on the popular show ended last month. The 28-year-old starred in the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" alongside her ex-girlfriend, Erika. The two reality stars made history as the first same-sex couple to feature on "90 Day Fiancé." However, they broke up when the season ended, and they have been updating fans about their lives on their respective social media pages. Recently, Stephanie’s latest Instagram post has seen her take the Internet by storm.

Stephanie's picture

This week, Stephanie posted several pictures of herself which impressed many fans.

The American reality star looked stunning as she posed in a white sundress. Many male fans also noticed Stephanie’s cleavage, and they could not help but drool over the picture. Apart from the fans, current "90 Day Fiancé" star, Deavan Clegg commented on Stephanie’s post. She praised Stephanie for her beautiful appearance and enquired where she had bought the sundress. Stephanie revealed that she had bought the dress at a Shein store, a women’s clothing line based in the United States.

Fans are happy to see that Stephanie living her best life after breaking up with Erika. The two reality stars have traded jibes with each other ever since they split up. In a past interview, Stephanie accused Erika of abandoning her on her last night in Australia.

The American reality star revealed that Erika went out partying with her friends, and she had to spend the night alone at a hotel. For her part, Erika has accused Stephanie of faking her personality. The 24-year-old claimed that she had fallen in love with Stephanie’s charming YouTube personality, but she claimed that, after meeting her in person, she turned out to be controlling and jealous.

Stephanie's new supercar

Erika has also recently revealed that she is dating a man. The Australian reality star has claimed to be in a new relationship with a man, but she has yet to reveal the identity of her mysterious lover. The 24-year-old reality star is bisexual, and she has been a strong supporter of the LBGQT community.

For her part, Stephanie has said that she is currently not dating. However, the American reality star has had some financial success over the past few months. She recently bought a new 2020 Porsche Panamera, which cost her $87,000. Stephanie posed with her new car on Instagram and told her followers that buying the car was a dream come true. She also said that she felt lucky and blessed after purchasing the luxury vehicle. Stephanie is clearly living her best life even though her relationship with Erika did not work out. The two reality stars are currently starring on "90 Day Fiancé: Strikes Back," and fans can follow them on social media to get regular updates on their daily lives.