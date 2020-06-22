Most loyal “CBS This Morning” viewers have steadfastly stood by the trio who take “bringing real news in the morning” truly to heart, even through the pandemic. For nearly 100 days, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil have remained dedicated journalists from very different locations, despite all of them being in their own homes.

This morning, June 22, Gayle King opened with a question, “Do you see something different?” to her bleary-eyed, sleep-starved public. They had to think they were dreaming, but lo and behold, it was real. Gayle and Anthony Mason sat together, but appropriately apart, at their most preferred place—the “CBS This Morning” plexiglass table.

Tony Dokoupil was definitely present in spirit, though not, in person, mirroring the smiles of his cohorts.

Social media captured the moment, per the “CBS This Morning” Twitter flurry. The co-hosts clearly carried a lighter combined countenance, but the fodder of this Monday morning’s headlines was nothing worth smiling about. Gayle King was especially heartened by the story of a nine-year-old dancer, Kaitlyn Saunders, whose grace in dance added to the social gravity of Black Lives Matter Plaza in New York City.

The same stories they have been covered by other morning TV Shows, but for these CBS broadcast partners, today was the best memory in their recent history.

Everyone's back, almost, on ‘CBS This Morning’ but the usual has changed

As the camera panned out, it became obvious that Anthony Mason and Gayle King were living and breathing in the “CBS This Morning” studio. Of course, both were positioned to enhance the blue and sunny yellow CBS “eye” logo that has been the emblem of the network for 70+ years.

“We're really glad to be back here,” spoke Mason, who loves any story centered on fine music or finances, and can delve into the history of either with encyclopedic knowledge.

“I can't even tell you how good I feel today,” gushed Gayle, who frequently described her dilemmas in strict social-distancing at the same time she realized that she was in a vulnerable population by age under the coronavirus attack.

"I couldn't sleep last night. I'm either nervous or excited. I'm not nervous so I know I'm very excited to be here."



After almost 100 days, @GayleKing & @AnthonyMasonCBS are back in Studio 57! @tonydokoupil will continue working from home for now, along with most of the staff. pic.twitter.com/NlFziAIk1t — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 22, 2020

She brushed aside being nervous and insisted that it was pure excitement coursing through her being in a bright pink dress.

“I'm still doing the short commute,” Tony described walking down to his basement to broadcast “CBS This Morning.” He elaborated that eventually, all three hosts will be together, but for now, a rotation will happen between who was working in the studio.

Only essential production staff will serve in the studio.

Memory lapses are a common effect of the mental strain of sheltering-in-place, and it showed for Gayle King. She had to be reminded of the street address where she spends her usual “CBS This Morning” shift. There are some other differences in daily processes in the new realm of pandemic-coping.

“We go in separate doors—we’re all wearing masks when we’re not on the air, and there's only four to an elevator. Many more workplaces in and around West 57th are learning new ropes, too, as the ordeal with the virus continues to prove that it's far from over.

No more room décor worries for ‘CBS This Morning’

Gayle was a very good girl in abiding by public health guidelines.

She only went out three times—twice to the store and once to the drugstore during her months of quarantine. Fans will be fans though, and it seems like King was always fielding questions about crooked throw pillows in her chair, probing inquiries into her prized pictures, and even whether her skin was showing around her midriff. Gayle is famous for loving color block fashion designs. The cheery kitchen/dining room always kept “CBS This Morning” viewers cozy.

Anthony Mason was immediately taken to the top of the quarantine design list by fans and experts alike. Early on, he got high marks for his decanter-toppers that were in memory of his late father-in-law. His view of the study was made more exquisite by the fine art on the wall, a rendering of the Piazza San Marco in Venice, the co-anchors favorite city.

Tony Dokoupil and his wife, Katy Tur, make up for any discrepancies with design by pulling off two daily broadcasts and managing to be doting parents. Vladimir Duthiers gets great style grades so long as the fan-favorite correspondent flashes his smile and holds onto those guitars.

All the hosts can let go of worries over dust bunnies and clutter now. As Gayle King praised, Kaitlyn Saunders spoke volumes with her gracious moves over the letters of Black Lives Matter, and everyone read every word on her heart.

Kaitlyn Saunders got a nod from ‘CBS This Morning’ host and more

Gayle King was completely taken by the artistry and the understanding of Kaitlyn Saunders, so even though the deft and graceful dancer wasn’t a subject for a “CBS This Morning” feature, Gayle King couldn't say enough good things about her predawn performance.

Reported on by Inspire More on June 19, Kaitlyn Saunders was keenly aware of the significance of the stretch of 16th St. NW in Washington, DC. On June 5, the designated path was ceremonially dubbed Black Lives Matter Plaza, and only days later, Kaitlyn Saunders wanted to honor the historical spot in her own way.

An NBC affiliate in Washington captured Kaitlyn in her performance beginning at 5 AM when she and her mom knew the street would be closed. Her mother posted a personal video to Instagram set to “Rise Up” by Andra Day has gone viral now, and mom, Katrice is “so proud” her daughter has reached and inspired “so many people.”

Kaitlyn called it “amazing” to dance in a place “where so many people protested” and “hopefully will change the world.”

Gayle King is a fan for life, not just of the spirit in Saunders, or her skating, “but that voice” as she declared on “CBS This Morning.” “I just love that little girl.”

Grace and uplifting spirit still are much-needed medicine for this world, especially as we await a proven vaccine to restore health.

This boost to the soul will linger beyond the breakfast cereal.