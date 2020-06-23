Michael Keaton portrayed Batman twice in feature films. Originally, his casting was a highly-controversial one, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter. But, for the most part, he would win people over with his performance in 1989's "Batman."

He reprised the role in 1992's "Batman Returns" before departing. Other actors have taken on the role since then. Including Robert Pattinson, star of the upcoming movie "The Batman." That movie is expected to be separate from the DC Extended Universe, where a familiar face might be returning.

Keaton could be returning as Batman

Michael Keaton is reportedly in talks to once again become Batman.

Or at the very least, his alter ego of Bruce Wayne. Should it actually happen, Keaton is expected to appear in an upcoming featured headlined by The Flash.

He could also appear in further Movies as a sort of seasoned veteran mentoring a new generation of superheroes. Some have compared the possibility to Samuel L. Jackson's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plot points such as alternative universes and alternate timelines are prominent in DC Comics. The upcoming movie centering on The Flash is supposed to be based on the "Flashpoint" story arc from the comics. As Yahoo notes, at one point, the movie was supposed to share the same title.

The movie apparently isn't expected to have the same title anymore.

But it is still expected to take at least many of its cues from the same storyline. In it, The Flash finds himself a timeline much different from what he's used to. Among the differences is the real identity of Batman.

"Flashpoint" ultimately led up to a major reset for DC Comics, which became known as 'The New 52'.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

Some of the details surrounding Batman would likely have to be altered for the movie. But the basic plot does seem to leave an opening to bring in a caped crusader from the past.

Keaton has played roles since then in a similar vein

Many observers couldn't help but take note of Keaton's role in 2014's "Birdman".

In which he plays an actor haunted by his decision to leave a popular superhero franchise several years earlier. Some thought that Keaton might've been, at least in part, drawing from personal experience. And there are also the obvious similarities between the two superhero names.

Whatever the case might be, things seemed to work out for "Birdman." The movie won the Academy Award for Best Picture. Keaton himself was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Golden Globe.

Keaton made a return to the comic book genre in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." And once again, he played a character named after a flying animal in The Vulture. Although in this case, he was a villain rather than a superhero. Keaton is also to appear in "Morbius," based on the Spider-Man foe of the same name.

But it's not clear if he's playing the same character or not.