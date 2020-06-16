Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are among the cast members of the latest season of "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way." With the season underway, fans are interested in the real status of their relationship. Right now, it seems that the couple is still together. They recently appeared on a spinoff miniseries called Self-Quarantined, where they gave an update about their life in South Korea.

Deavan, Jihoon on previous '90 Day Fiance' season

Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee are among the most popular pairs in the previous "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" season. This is one of the reasons why they were brought back this year to continue their storyline.

In the first season of "The Other Way," Jihoon traveled to the United States to meet up with Deavan. At that point, they have already been dating online for three months. They hooked up right away when they met, which resulted in their son, Taeyang.

Jihoon then got on his knees and proposed to Deavan. They decided to move their family to South Korea, where she will be a stay-at-home mom. But, Jihoon’s financial troubles could be a potential problem for them. Deavan urged her partner to get his problems fixed first before she follows with their children. Jihoon previously admitted that he has a lot of trouble with money. Because of this, he has accumulated a lot of debt over the years. It remains to be seen if his financial struggles will be an issue for the couple.

Deavan Clegg has trouble trusting Jihoon Lee

It looks like Deavan Clegg still does not think that she can trust her husband, Jihoon Lee. Spoilers for "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way" suggests that Deavan feels unsure about moving to South Korea. As Deavan prepares to move to the other side of the world, she wondered if Jihoon will step up for their family.

How much do you know about fake news and coronavirus? Take the quiz and find out

She is worried that Jihoon will not be able to fully support them once they are in South Korea. She is also hesitant because she would be leaving a relatively comfortable life in America. There is just a lot of uncertainty surrounding Jihoon, and his financial instability, for her to be confident in the move.

Deavan serious about pursuing modeling career

Deavan Clegg is not shy in admitting that she has dreams of becoming a popular model. In fact, she will not hesitate to go under the knife to boost her career. Before having her two children, Deavan worked as a model for years. Now that she has a popular platform because of "90 Day Fiance," she wants to get back to modeling.

Recently, fans were surprised to see a major change in how Deavan looked. It looked like she underwent through a lip filler procedure. It seemed that Deavan will pursue her modeling career in South Korea too. Based on "90 Day Fiance" teasers, she will land some modeling gigs in the country. This could be a way for her to help out in the finances of their household.