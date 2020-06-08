Thank you, next. Lisa Hamme appears to have moved on from her husband Usman Umar. The two reality stars captivated many fans on the recently concluded season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." During their stint on the show, Usman and Lisa constantly argued over control of their relationship. Many viewers felt that the couple wouldn’t last long together because of their conflicting personalities. Even though Lisa and Usman got married in a courthouse wedding on the show, the viewers’ prediction came true last week after Lisa announced that she was done with Usman.

Lisa and Usman's break-up

In an explosive interview with her promoter, Rocco Straz, Lisa accused Usman of turning their marriage into a romance scam. The 52-year-old reality star accused her Nigerian husband of cheating on her. She also said that Usman had used the couple’s appearance on "90 Day Fiancé" to further his music career. Despite Lisa’s insistence that she was done with their relationship, Usman gave an interview of his own and revealed that he was not worried about his wife’s outburst. He stated that he was used to Lisa’s dramatic utterances, but in the end, she apologizes to him. Even though Usman is confident that he and his wife will reconcile their differences, things may be different this time around.

Over the weekend, Lisa was with a strange man as she attended a friend’s birthday party in Philadelphia. Lisa was dressed in a black and coral white floral outfit. Lisa had a huge smile on her face as she posed for pictures with the unidentified man. "90 Day Fiancé" fans immediately started speculating that the man was Lisa’s new boyfriend.

While Lisa has not confirmed the rumors surrounding her new acquaintance, fans feel that she is determined to make Usman jealous.

Lisa and Usman's fight

The estranged couple has exchanged some bitter words on social media. In some of his latest Instagram posts, Usman shared several memes that ridiculed Lisa.

One of the memes stated that being married to Lisa was an embarrassment, and Usman reacted to the picture by posting several laughing emoji. Now that his wife was spotted hanging out with another man, fans are waiting to see how Usman will react to his wife’s behavior. Despite their sharp differences, the couple is yet to get an official divorce. Their escalating social media war has led some fans to conclude that they will have to file for a separation soon. In the meantime, "90 Day Fiancé" viewers can look forward to the upcoming Tell All episodes which promise to be very entertaining. Give how things have unfolded over the last few weeks; Lisa and Usman could get into a huge fight. Stay tuned for more news and updates.