"90 Day Fiancé" star Jesse Meester has never been afraid of displaying his well-chiseled body. The popular reality star often posts some attractive pictures on his Instagram account, and many fans have admitted that the Amsterdam native is one of the most handsome men to appear on "90 Day Fiancé." However, Jesse recently received criticism for posting a controversial picture that made him look like he had an extra-large penis.

Fans furious on Jesse

In a recent Instagram post, Jesse posed for a picture wearing only a t-shirt and some underwear. However, the huge bulge on his crouch attracted the attention of his many Instagram followers.

Several fans instantly accused him of using a penis enlarger since the huge bump on his crouch seemed fake when they compared it to other pictures that Jesse has posted in his underpants. Following the huge backlash, Jesse deleted the picture and later posted another version of the same photograph which had his crouch cropped out.

Below is the picture Jesse deleted after massive outrage.

The Amsterdam native was not happy with the criticism, and he posted several lengthy messages to defend his actions. Jesse said that his critics were jealous of his success, and he reasoned that the fact that people were talking about him meant that he was doing the right thing.

He encouraged his followers to take charge of their lives and stop following what other people thought. Some fans supported Jesse’s decision to post the provocative picture. They argued that he had a right to improve his appearance, and there was no harm in him using a penis enlarger to enhance his features.

However, a majority of fans felt that Jesse’s use of a penis enlarger showed that he was insecure with his “package.” It appears that the fan’s criticism made Jesse change his mind and delete the picture. The 27-year-old reality star got his big break after he appeared on season one and two of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" with his girlfriend at the time, Darcey Silva.

Darcey and Jesse had connected over the Internet, and afterward, the American reality star traveled to Amsterdam and spent time with her new boyfriend. However, their relationship did not last long due to their constant arguing and never-ending drama. The couple broke up after two seasons on the popular TLC show.

Relationship with Darcey

After splitting up with Jesse, Darcey began dating Tom Brooks. Despite initially getting along, the couple’s relationship started to sour after Tom accused his new girlfriend of having feelings for Jesse. After Tom made the accusation, Jesse appeared on the show and confirmed that he was still in contact with Darcey. He told producers that she was still contacting him, but his ex-girlfriend denied the allegation.

After a turbulent long-distance relationship, Darcey finally broke up with Tom on the recently concluded season, and it will be interesting to see if she comments on Jesse’s penis enlargement mishap.