Darcey Silva is the most recognizable reality star from the "90 Day Fiancé" series. The American reality star has featured on all four seasons of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." Darcey’s time on the show has made her popular, and she has garnered more than 900,000 followers on Instagram. Despite her fame, viewers may have had enough of Darcey’s antics. This week, fans learned that Darcey will participate in another season of the reality show, and many viewers said that they were not looking forward to seeing her return for another stint on the show.

Darcey with new boyfriend

"90 Day Fiancé" viewers have expressed their disappointment at the prospect of seeing Darcey fail at another relationship.

Darcey’s past two boyfriends have dumped her, and fans have had enough of her heartbreaking storylines. When she debuted on "90 Day Fiancé," Darcey was in a relationship with Jesse Meester. The couple dated for two seasons before breaking up due to their frequent arguments. After the breakup, Darcey started dating Tom Brooks, but the couple went their separate ways during the recently concluded season. It is no secret that Darcey is desperate to get an engagement ring from her next boyfriend. However, fans do not seem interested to see her achieve her goal.

Darcey and her sister Stacey appeared on season one of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," and she is still dating Florein Sukaj, her boyfriend on the show.

The new season could follow Stacey and Florein’s love story as well as their attempts to apply for a K-1 visa. Darcey’s two daughters, Aniko and Aspen could also have prominent roles in the new season. However, many fans think that the spinoff will center on Darcey and her new boyfriend, Georgi Rusev.

Fans are not happy

Rumors about Darcey and Georgi have been circulating for several months, and fans could finally get to know the Bulgarian model. Given how Darcey’s past relationships have turned out, fans should expect plenty of drama from the couple. Nevertheless, some fans feel that Darcey has overstayed her welcome on the "90 Day Fiancé" series.

Viewers are frustrated by the fact that all her relationships have ended in a nasty breakup. They feel that Darcey has hogged the spotlight, which has prevented other couples from making it on the show. Although fans are outraged by the prospect of seeing Darcey return for another season, they can’t deny the fact that the American reality star helps boost TLC’s ratings. However, viewers are afraid that the reality show will become boring if Darcey gets another opportunity to star on the show. Let us know what you think about Darcey, put your comment in the comment section. stay tuned for more news and updates.