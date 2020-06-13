The "90 Day Fiancé" duo, David and Annie Toborowsky, have been enjoying their quarantine. The reality couple has also been posting updates for their fans. "90 Day Fiancé" reality star, Annie Toborowsky loves cooking and everyone knows it. An image she recently shared, on Instagram, displays a great delicacy for her 519,000 followers. She also wrote down a guide on how to cook the egg and shrimp fried rice and went down to her comments to tell fans to tag her if they make the food.

Annie posts beautiful meal for fans to see

David and Annie Toborowsky also invited their fans to their house for cooking class.

David said that if they wanted to learn online or come to his house, they should send a direct message to his account. A fan asked Annie to make a cookbook, saying that she would buy it from her. Annie replied, saying that she was working on it. A lot of fans were happy to hear that.

David Toborowsky says his life is slowly coming back

David posted a photo of his beautiful wife, in her nightie, holding a cup and eating. He said in his caption that Annie loved coffee on a Monday morning. He also recently posted himself, in a store, holding toilet paper and smiling. He said, in his caption, that he was happy that his life was slowly coming back.

Annie and David had a rocky relationship when they were on the "90 Day Fiancé" show because David could not afford Annie's bride price.

At the time, he had no job and was depending on one of his close friends. After so many arguments concerning the bride price, David's friend later paid the bride price and then gave them a house, which he later took from them. The couple had to struggle to get back on their feet but they eventually did.

Comments on David post

Veronica Rodriguez, a fellow "90 Day Fiancé" cast member, commented on Toborowsky's photo, "Omg I bought a pack of 24 triple rolls when I got an online alert my brand was back in stock I feel your joy!!" David replied, saying that it was comforting. Another fan asked the "90 Day Fiancé" cast where his mask was and he replied, saying that it was in his pocket and he only kept it in there to take the photo.

The fan replied, saying that some people thought that the Coronavirus was over, meanwhile it was not. She said she was glad that Toborowsky had it on him.

The reality star and his wife have been doing cameos for their fans. He recently posted a video, showing one of their cameos. He and Annie helped a fan propose to his girlfriend in the video. It was a really cute video.

Annie and David are one of the fan-favorite couples on the "90 Day Fiancé" show. It's quite evident that the couple is growing and getting better in everything.

What do you think of David and Annie Toborowsky?