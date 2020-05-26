"90 Day Fiancé" stars Annie Suwan and David Toborowsky are a popular couple on the "Pillow Talk" addition to the show. Fans have fallen in love with the couple’s superb sense of humor and their devotion to each other. Last week, their followers on social media witnessed a display of affection from the couple after they went out for dinner to celebrate David’s birthday. In a recent post, David displayed the gift that Annie gave him for his birthday. Fans humorously reacted on the post saying that they are jealous of the couple as they are too sweet to handle.

Annie Suwan's gift to David Toborowsky

The American reality star posted a picture of a watch from luxury brand Movado and told fans that Annie had bought him the watch for his birthday. While he did not disclose the price of the watch, a quick search on Movado’s website revealed that the prices for men’s watches ranged from $300 to $2,500. David captioned the picture by calling Annie his queen and thanking her for giving him “the best birthday gift ever.” David also joked that the watch was a return on the investment he had made when he paid two water buffalos to Annie’s family as dowry.

A successful '90 Day Fiancé' love story

David and Annie’s story has inspired many fans despite their initial rough start during their first appearance on "90 Day Fiancé." At the time, David was a broke alcoholic who had traveled to Thailand to escape his financial troubles.

However, his trip to the Asian country changed his life after he met Annie. It was love at first sight for David, and he immediately asked her out on a date. Even though Annie was skeptical, she gave him a chance despite their 24-year age difference. After they started dating David proposed to his new girlfriend.

Annie’s family demanded two water buffalos as part of the dowry payment. Although David was going through financial difficulties at the time, he relied on his friends and was able to pay the bride price.

After David and Annie moved to America, they struggled to pay their bills, but after David got a job and Annie qualified for a work permit, they have worked hard and are now financially stable.

The couple has appeared on two 90 Day Fiancé spinoff shows, and their current stint on "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk" has made them popular with many viewers. After David shared the picture of Annie’s gift, his followers wished him a happy birthday and congratulated him on his strong relationship with Annie. Following the couple’s successful relationship, many fans have expressed their desire to emulate their romantic chemistry and patience with each other. Annie and David have also mentored other couples who appear on "90 Day Fiancé." Fans can catch up with Annie and David every Sunday on TLC’s "90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk." Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."