Melissa Etheridge and ex-partner Julie Cypher's 21-year-old son Beckett Cypher has sadly died unexpectedly according to ET! reports. The shocking news of Beckett's death was announced on Wednesday evening on Melissa Etheridge's official Twitter page and confirmed by the singer's reps.

Melissa Etheridge faces a mother's worst nightmare

The news comes as quite a shock to the singer's friends and fans who immediately began posting heartfelt condolences to Melissa and her family. At the time of the original Twitter post, no known cause of death was listed. The post simple stated;

We’re sad to inform you that Melissa’s son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. - #TeamME — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) May 13, 2020

Melissa Etheridge posted her heartbreaking statement a short time later revealing her sadness and heartbreak over her son's death revealing his struggle with addiction.

Beckett is 'out of pain now' claims Melissa Etheridge

Beckett Cypher was born in 1998 via artificial insemination to Melissa and Julie. Beckett the youngest child and only son's biological father's identity was kept private for many years, but later the biological father to both Beckett and sister Bailey was later publicly revealed as singer David Crosby.

Crosby and wife Jan, both close friends to Melissa revealed Crosby's identity years later sharing the story of how Crosby came to be the donor. The story was revealed that Etheridge and The Crosby's were vacationing at the same time in Hawaii when a discussion began about children and family.

It was during the chat among friends that Jan then offered up David Crosby's services as a donor.

Cypher and Etheridge were honest and loving parents

Melissa and Julie ended their relationship in 2000. During a "60 Minutes" interview the same year Etheridge spoke out openly about the children revealing that she did not believe her children would be wanting in any way because they did not have a father in the home every day,

“What they have in the home is two loving parents.

I think that puts them ahead of the game.”

While David Crosby had never taken a parental role in Beckett and Bailey's lives the singer has remained actively present throughout the years. At this time the cause of young Beckett Cypher has not been publicly announced, nor has the family made a statement.

Melissa had previously been performing Facebook Live concerts and offering virtual guitar lessons for just $10 during the Stay At Home Order due to the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrity friends flood Twitter offering Melissa and family condolences include Liz Phair, Andy Lassner and Rosanna Arquette to name just a few.

Besides his mother's Melissa Etheridge and Julie Cypher Beckett Cypher is also survived by his sister Bailey Cypher, 23 and stepsiblings brother Miller and sister Johnnie, 13-year-old twins from Melissa's relationship with Tammy Lynn Michaels. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this tragic time.