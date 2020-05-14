As Disney continues to develop its upcoming 'Rogue One' prequel series, the casting is slowly taking shape. Among the recent additions is rumored to be Jimmy Smits and Alistair Petrie. It has already been confirmed that Genevieve O'Reilly would be returning as Mon Mothma for the upcoming Disney+ series.

Cinemablend reports Jimmy Smits would be returning to reprise his role as Bail Organa. Bail Organa is better known for being Princess Leia's adoptive father. He has appeared in "Attack of the Clones," "Revenge of the Sith," and "Rogue One." So this possibility is not too surprising. Petrie would return as General Draven.

Filming schedule delayed because of the current pandemic

The "Rogue One" prequel series was scheduled to start filming next month, but the current pandemic has delayed Disney's filming schedule. However, a good amount of pre-production has already been completed. The series is set to shoot at Pinewood Studios in the U.K., and work could be beginning shortly. The local government would allow them to continue as long as they follow local guidelines and practice social distancing. Production could start as early as the end of July.

There are no promises, so time will tell if the "Rogue One" prequel series can start production this summer. However, Disney and Lucasfilm have found a way for "The Mandalorian" post-production to continue during this pandemic.

Therefore, the pre-production of the prequel series should be wrapping up.

Upcoming series will be a 'spy thriller' type show

The prequel series will mostly center around Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who first showed up in the 2016 movie. Droid K-2SO will also be returning to the prequel series.

Right now, most of the plot is being kept under wraps. Luna previously said he was excited to be a part of the star wars universe. Ever since "Rogue One," Cassian Andor has become a fan favorite. Star Wars fans are dying to see what the character was doing before the events of the movie.

The upcoming Disney+ series has been described as a "spy thriller," filled with espionage and missions, hoping to restore hope to a galaxy under the grip of the Empire.

Fans believe could another great addition to the Disney+ library of live-action Star Wars shows. While "The Mandalorian," is the only current show, Disney is currently working on an Obi-Wan Kenobi series, as well as an untitled show.

The series will introduce Cassian's rebel partner, who is described as "charismatic," and "dynamic." The prequel series was bogged down by several issues earlier this year when Lucasfilm was not happy with how the scripts were shaping up. Fans will have to wait and see how the series pans out.