Britney Spears has a bad case of baby fever and has been making plans to expand her family. According to The Blast, Britney Spears is all geared up and eager to have a baby with boyfriend Sam Asghari, but her father could be someone standing in her way.

Time is ticking away for Britney Spears, who at age 38 has revealed that she is ready to have another baby. This time with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Despite already having two teenage sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex Kevin Federline, Britney feels she is ready to step back into the bottles and diaper mode with a new baby.

Britney Spears awaiting a conservatorship court date

Spears has been allegedly talking about having another baby for some time now, however, there is one big thing that has been standing in her way, her legal issues involving her conservatorship. The Blast claims sources close to Britney revealed that last year Spears reportedly told the probate investigator that she was ready to have another baby. This bit of information did not sit well with Britney's dad, Jaime Spears, who just also happens to control her conservatorship.

Jaime Spears puts Britney Spears baby fever on ice

Jaimie reportedly immediately shut down the subject of a new baby right away. As previously reported by Blasting News, Britney Spears' mental health has come up several times in the past several months.

Britney Spears' life and mental health under evaluation

Spears' followers have become very concerned about Britney's mental state after the "Toxic" hitmaker began posting a number of questionable videos that have shown her speaking in a British accent, dancing uncontrollably and acting in a bizarre manner.

Not only has Britney's social media posts been somewhat concerning, but there is also the legal battles she has been having with her family over her conservatorship, along with custody and support issues with ex Kevin Federline.

Last but not least, let us not forget the child abuse accusations made against her father by K-Fed and the explicit and odd Instagram live post put up by Britney's son Jayden.

It has been quite an emotional ride for Britney. Needless to say, according to reports since Britney has expressed her concerns over the control of her conservatorship, and the desire to have another child a judge has ordered a full evaluation of the entire situation.

At this time Britney's case has been set for August 22, however, in light of the country's battle with the current pandemic, it is highly likely that the case could be postponed for quite some time. Therefore, allowing Jaimie Spears to remain tight control over Britney Spears' life and major decisions which include, getting married and having a baby.

Not quite too sure how controlling that second thing will work out though? Once again 2020 continues to have all our lives on hold for the time being.