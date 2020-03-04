Britney Spears' 13-year-old son Jayden Federline is not a huge fan of his mom's dad, Jamie Spears. Jayden Federline claims that he has plenty of reasons to feel like he does about his Grandpa and plans on one day telling his own story, publicly, according to TMZ.

Jayden used Instagram live to go on a live rant dissing his grand-dad Jamie Spears calling him a d*** and saying he could 'go die.' It is not known, at this time, why Jayden went on this rant spilling personal family info.

Britney Spears may never sing again according to son

The teenage son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline obviously had a lot of things to get off his chest. He says that he spends the majority of his time with his dad Kevin, praising K-Fed saying, "My dad is literally Jesus." Jayden also went on to talk openly about his mom's singing career stating that she may never sing again.

Jayden said that he asked his mom about her music and Britney replied that she may quit singing. He stated, in shock, "What, you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?" Jayden also revealed, to his Instagram followers, that when he got 5000 followers he would tell his entire story about what went down between himself and grandpa Jamie Spears.

Britney Spears family turmoil grows

"That stuff will come out in the future when I get pretty popular" claims Jayden. Well, it looks as if his plans to gain Instagram popularity and tell his story have been placed on indefinite hold. Because his account has now been set to private and his videos have been deleted.

Jayden Federline's honest response to his followers' questions apparently caused a huge ruckus within the Spears/Federline households and it may be quite sometime before young Jayden is given social media freedom again.

Jayden Federline social media on lockdown

Back in August, Britney's dad Jamie was accused of abusing her 13-year-old son after the two had engaged in a heated argument. Jamie was accused of busting through a door and grabbing the young boy. This resulted in Kevin Federline getting a restraining order against Jamie Spears. The incident also resulted in Britney losing some of her custody rights giving K-Fed the boys 90 percent of the time.

As previously reported, Britney's fans have been growing concerned about the singer after she recently posted a video where she once again began speaking in a British accent. In 2008 Britney was committed to UCLA Psych Ward on a 5150 evaluation hold. During that time it appeared as if Spears could have been suffering from some form of a personality disorder and spoke in a British accent for nearly 24 hours straight.

We hope that Britney Spears, Kevin Federline and Jayden can sit down and have a calm discussion about Jayden's recent social media outburst. Hopefully one day the entire family can come together and heal putting the past behind them.