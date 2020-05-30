Despite getting married on "90 Day Fiancé," Lisa Hamme and Usman appear headed for a messy divorce. The two reality stars recently tied the knot on the popular TLC show, and Lisa had even hinted at the possibility of having a child with Usman. However, their marriage could be on the rocks after Lisa gave an explosive interview in which she accused Usman of using her.

Lisa and Usman ended relationship

In the hard-hitting interview with her promoter, Rocco Straz, Lisa revealed that she was looking to end her relationship with Usman. The American reality star said that Usman had used their marriage to further his music career.

She was responding to a recent interview where Usman had confessed that he had only agreed to marry Lisa because she had threatened to commit suicide. An angry Lisa declared that she had never considered taking her life as a way to force Usman to be with her. Instead, she accused her husband of turning their marriage into a romantic scam. Interestingly, Lisa also revealed that Usman is not a celebrity but he is a military men.

Lisa claimed that after they appeared on "90 Day Fiancé," Usman decided to promote his music career at her expense. She alleged that her husband’s music was not popular in Nigeria and that he had previously worked in the army before leaving his job. After they appeared on "90 Day Fiancé," Lisa told fans that her husband made close to $20,000 from promoting his music.

However, she claimed that Usman was selfish because he had not shared the money with any of his family members. The American reality star also accused Usman of hiding behind his religion and acting like a victim to gain sympathy from fans.

Lisa’s tirade shocked many fans, and she even threatened to sue Usman because he had been unfaithful to her.

She accused him of chasing women during their time together despite the strict laws in Nigeria which prohibit infidelity. Lisa promised that she would travel to Nigeria once travel restrictions ended and sue Usman for cheating on her. While reacting to the interview, fans had different opinions about the couple’s relationship.

Some felt that Lisa was telling the truth, but a section of fans accused her of making up stories about her relationship with Usman.

Lisa under pressure

Lisa has come under pressure from fans over the last week after a video clip from the yet to be released Tell All episodes leaked over the Internet. In the video, Usman accused his wife of using the N-word during an argument. Lisa admitted to using the racial slur, which made fans outraged. A section of fans has already signed a petition asking TLC to remove her from the show. Following the latest revelations about Lisa and Usman’s relationship, it could only be a matter of time before they file for a divorce. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."