Fans of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" have grown tired of David Murphey’s never-ending quest to meet with his Ukrainian sweetheart. The 60-year-old American reality star was hopeful that he would meet Lana, his 27-year-old girlfriend, on the popular TLC show. However, that has not happened yet. David claims that he has been in a relationship with Lana for the past seven years. Despite his contention that she exists, last Sunday’s episode cast doubts about Lana’s credibility, and most viewers concluded that David is the victim of a catfish scheme.

David and Lana on '90 Day Fiance'

During the episode, the "90 Day Fiance" star David revealed that he had hired a personal investigator to track Lana in Ukraine after failing to meet her in person on his four attempts. David asked Victoria, a friend from Ukraine, to translate the private detective’s findings. There was no positive news for the 60-year-old as Victoria told him that the investigator had found several online dating accounts that had Lana’s profile picture. The private investigator could not track her down to a specific address, and he concluded that Lana was a scammer.

David was not pleased with the outcome of the investigation, and he insisted that his Ukrainian girlfriend was a real person. The American reality star also said that he could not accept the private investigator’s results and, instead, he would continue to search privately for Lana.

Fans of '90 Day Fiance' getting tired

Viewers were not pleased with David’s arrogant attitude even with the private investigator that he had hired confirming that Lana was a scammer.

Some fans took to David’s Instagram page to express their displeasure on how he had handled the situation. They felt that the 60-year-old had come off as desperate and delusional and urged him to move on from his relationship with Lana. They also found it ironic that David was rejecting the private investigator’s findings despite the fact that he was the one who had hired him. However, the American reality star defended himself and claimed that TLC had edited his storyline with Lana to make it look like he was a fraud victim.

David put blame on TLC

David did not elaborate on his allegations, and fans did not understand why he would take such a position since his four trips to Ukraine had ended without him meeting Lana in person. On his part, David plans to probe Lana for answers. The 60-year-old admits that he has many questions about her, but says that after seven years in a relationship with her, he knows that she is not a scammer, reports InTouch Weekly. While fans are skeptical, many would not mind seeing David meet Lana in person for the first time. However, with all evidence pointing to Internet fraud, David may eventually have to admit that Lana is a catfish.