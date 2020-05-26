The "90 Day Fiancé" reality star, recently posted a photo of herself that got a lot of fans talking. She looked absolutely stunning in photos and very different from what fans know of her. It was a selfie of her with full glam and makeup. She also wore barrettes.

Some of her fans loved the look and complimented her while others were confused. A fan said she looked twenty-five again and Darcey replied saying she was forty-five and proud.

A lot of fans said that it was botox and filters that made her achieve the flawless look, but Darcey gave no reply to any of them.

Some of them could not recognize her and someone stated that she didn't look like the picture.

Darcey on 90 day fiancé show

Darcey starred on the "90 Day Fiancé" show on April 5, 2020 with her former boyfriend, Tom Brooke. The meeting wasn't very friendly as Darcey refused to hug him and immediately asked him about a woman he was posting on his Instagram. She also said that she wasn't happy that he didn't reach out to her on her birthday to wish her a happy birthday.

The 39-year-old British man said that he had fallen in love with the woman. He also blamed Darcey for their break up, saying that she didn't love him the way he wanted and she always brought up her ex-boyfriend, Jesse Meester. He also said that there was a time Jesse really loved her but she messed everything up.

He said that he didn't have any feelings for the "90 Day Fiancé" star and saw her as a sister.

Before they parted ways, Tom asked Darcey if she had gained weight, and Darcey told him he meant nothing to her. Tom later told TLC camera that their relationship was totally over and there was no chance for reconciliation.

Darcey later said that she hated being confused in a relationship and she just wanted to know where the relationship stood because she felt bad after seeing the photos of him with the other woman.

She also said that fans would not be seeing more of her crying but her voice. She said that viewers were going to know who she was and hear her voice more.

After what happened on the show, Tom has been doing photoshoots and posting on his Instagram. He captioned one of his recent photos, "If I'm painted as the villain I might as well act the part."

He wore a suit in the photo.

He also posted another photo, saying, in the caption, that he did not regret anything. He was on a phone call in the first photo and his location showed that he was in New York.

Darcey Silva on Instagram

Darcey's recent pictures on her social media has really improved. She's been doing more editing and more styles for her eight hundred and eighty thousand followers. She also hinted that she'd love to travel after the pandemic is over.

Darcey seems to be completely over what happened when she met Tom on the show. She's trying to take care of herself now and work on her business as well as take care of her two daughters.

What do you think of Darcey's new look? What do you think of Darcey and Tom?

Do you think they would ever get back together? Would you love to see Darcey in this new look more?