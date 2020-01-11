The reality star, Darcey Silva, and her ex-boyfriend, Tom Brooks, starred in the "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" show. She and her British boyfriend seemingly ended things upon the conclusion of their first season on the show. They are still not on good terms, and they do not seem to talk to each other. The reality duo had a messy breakup. Brooks even teamed up with Darcey's Dutch ex, Jesse Meester, from her first season on the "90 Day" show.

Darcey announced her return to the franchise in February, and she will be coming back with her ex, Tom Brooks.

We expect drama and tension because of how they ended things. Tom even shaded Darcey on his Instagram Stories for her love of plastic surgery and her desperation to get married, Cheatsheet mentioned.

Fans give negative comments on Darcey look

The "90 Day Fiancé" celebrity star has received hate online for the excessive plastic surgery done to her body. Darcey has undergone so many surgeries. She has had breast augmentation surgery. She even did "mommy surgery" with her twin sister, Stacey Silva. The "mommy surgery" included Botox, tummy tuck, liposuction, lip injections, and more.

She also went to cosmetic dentistry in Turkey to get new veneers.

The 42-year-old divorced mom went to Hollywood with her sister, Stacey, where they shared snaps of their new look. She also got 30 inches of new blonde extensions.

Darcey Silva and daughters

Darcey Silva has a beautiful relationship with her two daughters, Aniko and Cali. She recently posted a TikTok video of herself and her daughter, Aniko. She captioned her photo, saying, "Hey, Aniko! I love this! " She also posted a photo of her daughter, Cali. She captioned, "Crushing on Cali!" with a heart emoji, star emoji, and camera emoji.

Fans had beautiful things to say. One of them said, "I love this. I never even liked TikTok, but you guys killed it! I love you, Darcey!" She replied with heart emojis.

Some of the fans even said that they would add Darcey's daughter, Anika, on TikTok favorites.

Because of how positive the comments were, Darcey posted another TikTok video of her and her daughter. Aniko was dancing, while, Darcey came from the back and blew a kiss.

Darcey advertise Hof 11 beauty

Darcey posted a closeup photo of her on her Instagram account. She was glowing in the picture. She captioned it, "Glow Getter by Hof 11 Beauty, " with star emoji and lip emoji.

Darcey recently posted a photo of herself, holding her hair with one hand. She captioned the photo, "Diva Darcey! Divas don't do drama. We do business! Confidence is strong and beautiful! Get the secret! Love you!" with a kiss and heart. emoji.

Her fans commented positively on her post.

One of them said, "Really nice shot of you, Darcey!*, " with a long string of emojis, and Darcey replied, "Thank you, Roche!

I appreciate it! Staying strong and beautiful, inside and outside."