Former Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is currently enjoying his new financially independent life in Los Angeles with his wife, Meghan Markle, and son, Archie. Even though the former royal can't get out of his house as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, he is still working tirelessly to launch charitable projects to help needy people around the world. Ever since leaving his senior position in the British royal family around last month, this latest project from Harry, which took about three years to be completed, is going to be his first crucial project.

Notably, Harry is a former military personnel, who had served in the British armed forces for nine years from 2006 to 2015. He even rose up to the rank of Captain and did two tours of Afghanistan. Being quite familiar with the world of military service, he is aware of the several mental health issues that military workers struggle with. So, keeping that in mind, he has launched a program called ‘HeadFIT,’ which aims to provide military servants with a 24/7 service that will help them in enhancing their mental health.

And, it is a well-known fact that when an individual's mental health is in the right shape, they generally live a much more happy life.

Prince Harry's latest project to help military workers

He recently made an appearance in a promotional video for his newest project that concentrates primarily on mental health. In the video, he stressed importance on the fact that adopting a regular routine that suits your personality is very important because it will be considerably useful in training the mind and body as one single unit.

He explained that he is giving this advice as it worked wonders for him. Originally, this program was meant to be introduced in the month of June, however, its launch was moved up in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has added more stress to the already stressful lives of soldiers who are on the frontlines protecting their country.

The ‘HeadFIT’ project was created in partnership with several major organizations such as King's College London, the Heads Together campaign, and the Ministry of Defence.

Prominent clinical psychologist, Dr. Vanessa Moulton, worked as a consultant on the project. Heads Together is a campaign that was created by the Royal Foundation in collaboration with numerous charities. Its main aim is to reduce the stigma that is tied to mental health illnesses. Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton led the initiative, which has, so far, released 10 movies to shatter the taboo of opening up about problems related to mental health. Shortly before Harry and Markle publicly announced their shocking decision of leaving the royal family, they exited from the Royal Foundation.

Prince Harry's upcoming television career

Now, that Harry and Markle are in Los Angeles and far away from the royal spotlight, it seems like it was only a matter of time before the couple started dominating the world of Hollywood. It turns out that was true because Meghan Markle recently announced that she is going to be the narrator of an upcoming documentary from Disney+ called ‘Elephant.’ The rumors of Meghan working with Disney began spreading when she had a brief conversation with Disney CEO Bob Iger in London during the premiere of ‘Lion King.’ With Meghan making her mark on the film industry, it's now Harry's turn to land a role in television or movies.

According to a report that was published by Vanity Fair, Harry has landed a gig on a children's television series called ‘Thomas and Friends.’ He is going to be introducing a special episode titled ‘The Royal Engine,’ which will also include younger animated avatars of Queen Elizabeth 11 and Prince Charles. ‘Thomas and Friends’ is a reboot of the hugely popular series ‘Thomas: The Tank Engine’ and airs on Netflix in the United States. As per Harry, this television gig is very close to his heart because he grew up watching ‘Thomas and Friends.’ He says when he was a kid, he used to be the biggest fan of the long-running animated series.

So much so, that he had a Thomas backpack during his time at nursery school way back in 1987.