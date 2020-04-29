"90 Day Fiance" star Rosemarie Vega wants her fans to know that she will not let her anger at Ed Brown get the better of her. The "90 Day Fiance" is determined to have an optimistic outlook in her life instead. She posted a photo of herself on Instagram as a way to respond to the hate she has been receiving. In the caption, she reminded her followers that she is “two steps ahead” of her haters, reports In Touch Weekly. She also said that she knows that God has plans for her in the long run.

Rosemarie Vega disowns controversial fake Instagram pages

Rosemarie Vega recently discovered that there are a lot of fake accounts on Instagram pretending to be her. She felt angry that someone would use her name and image in that way. She warned her fans to be careful with the accounts that they follow. According to her, the fake accounts copied her actual page well and she did not want them to fall for the trap.

The "90 Day Fiance" star also said that the fake account owner has been using her image to scam people.

She slammed the anonymous owner, telling them to stop asking her fans money. Rosemarie also revealed that she has nothing to do with a GoFundMe campaign that was started last month. The campaign reportedly aimed to raise at least US$12,000 to help her and her son Prince get out of poverty. There was also a different campaign with a $100,000 goal that seeks to “rescue” her from Big Ed.

The Filipino "Before the 90 Days" cast member said that she did not authorize the creators of the campaign.

She also clarified that she has no plans of making any fundraising campaign anytime soon.

Big Ed starts yet another controversy on '90 Day Fiance'

In Sunday’s "Before the 90 Days" episode, Big Ed clumsily told Rosemarie Vega that she had bad breath. The "90 Day Fiance" personality did this by gifting his girlfriend with a set of mouthwash, toothbrush, and toothpaste. Instead of appreciating the gift, Rosemarie became defensive.

She reasoned that her bad breath was a result of her stomach ulcers. She did not want Ed to think that she does not brush her teeth.

However, Ed acted dismissively towards her. At one point during the exchange, she even responded sarcastically, whispering that he is ugly. It is an understatement to say that Big Ed has been in controversies on "Before the 90 Days." Within the past two months alone, fans have slammed the professional photographer for multiple actions on the show.

One of his actions that earned outrage was when he told Rosemarie to undergo an STD test. He received a tornado of negative comments online because of his remarks.

Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega are cast members of the fourth season of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days." Let us know what you think about Big Ed and Rose's relationship. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."