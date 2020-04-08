While the coronavirus has been a disruptive force for college football teams’ preparations for the new season, some of the programs have been using the extended hiatus to get ahead in the recruiting cycle. In Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost has ramped up recruiting efforts to ensure that his coaching staff remains busy despite the stalling of their off-season preparations. The Huskers have made offers to players they feel will be a good fit for the 2022 class. This week, Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to Antonio Gates Jr., a wide receiver who plays for Fordson High School in Michigan, reports 247 Sports.

Huskers make an offer to Antonio Gates’ son this week

Gates Jr. is the son to former San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers tight end, Antonio Gates. According to 247Sports, Gates Jr. is an early four-star prospect and is the 22nd best wide receiver in the 2022 class. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver had a solid sophomore season, recording 32 catches for over 600 yards, and five touchdowns. Nebraska extended a scholarship offer to the young player on Monday. The team will have to compete with Kentucky, Michigan State, and Ole Miss for the talented player’s services.

Kentucky made an offer in January 2019 and is the early favorite to land his signature.

Gates retired from the NFL this year

Like his father, Gates Jr. also doubles up as a basketball player. Antonio Gates played basketball for Kent State before signing with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent. He went on to be one of the most productive tight ends in the NFL, playing in 236 career games and racking up 955 catches for 11,841 yards and 116 touchdowns.

Gates announced his retirement in January this year, ending a 16-year career in which he only played for the Chargers. Analysts have claimed that Gates revolutionized the tight end position, and his eight pro-bowl appearances support that belief.

College football teams hope that Gates Jr. can match his father’s football acumen, and whichever team he picks will be optimistic that he can develop into an elite wide receiver.

If he chooses to join Nebraska, he could add to the Husker’s depth at wide receiver with most of the players currently on the roster expected to be gone by 2022. The team entered spring training with limited options at wide receiver. One of the team’s best player at the position, J D Spielman, had notified the coaching staff that he would not attend spring training. However, Coach Frost had told reporters that he expected Spielman to be back on the roster at some point before the start of the season. However, the coronavirus has put all plans on hold, and teams are waiting to see when they can resume their preparations for the 2020 season.

