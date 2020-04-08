Big Ed may be doing his best to make it up to Rosemarie Vega but fans will not forgive him easily. The "90 Day Fiancé" fanbase still has not forgotten the multiple controversial choices Big Ed made on the show. Big Ed may be having a lot of good press lately because of his social media posts, but fans are still not over his demand for Vega to shave her legs to make her more “attractive."

They are determined to make sure that he treats her better in the upcoming weeks. Meanwhile, speaking with US Weekly, Big Ed revealed that he was still facing the backlash over his "shaving" comments to Rose.

“I woke up last Sunday morning and it wasn’t a good morning because all of the haters came out,” reports US Weekly.

Ed Brown on being a father again

Ed Brown, recently, reflected on his life and realized that it might be time for him to be a father again. He came to this conclusion as he thought about his relationship with Prince, the 4-year-old son of Rosemarie Vega. In a recent US Weekly interview, Big Ed talked about how he is now considering becoming a father, again, because of Prince. Because of Prince, he has developed a better appreciation for children.

This was contrary to what he said, before he left for the Philippines, in the "Before the 90 Days" premiere. Back then, he said that getting a vasectomy was in his immediate plans. A vasectomy limits a man’s reproductive capabilities. His reason for wanting a vasectomy at that time was because he felt like he could not handle having another child.

Rosemarie Vega experiences challenges in relationship

Meanwhile, Rosemarie Vega has been struggling to adjust to being in a relationship with a man 31 years her senior. Ed Brown grew up in a vastly different culture from her, which was a difficult thing for her to comprehend. She realized how much of a control freak Big Ed has been in his relationships. She already experienced the shocking leg shaving request, which, understandably, riled up "90 Day Fiancé" fans.

Big Ed makes contentious actions in '90 Day Fiancé'

In the past "90 Day Fiancé" episodes, Ed Brown did things that did not sit well with audiences sitting at home. This is also the reason why a lot of fans have rallied around Rosemarie Vega in recent weeks. Big Ed faced significant backlash because of his demand for Vega to take an STD test. He thought that it would be a good idea for her to get the test as a compromise.

He was getting annoyed at her refusal to discuss past relationships. Since he has determined to marry Vega, he wanted to make sure that he knew the person he would be committing to.

To no one’s surprise, Vega did not like Brown’s suggestion. She realized that the STD test implied that he did not trust her so she was offended and disappointed at him. Big Ed was also in hot water for allegedly catfishing Rosemarie Vega at the beginning of their online communication. He memorably lied about his real height, which was a huge surprise for her when they eventually met in the Philippines.