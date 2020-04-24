Lisa Marie Presley is going to have to wait a while longer to settle the score with her former business manager Barry Siegel over the mishandling of her $100 million fortune that she inherited from her famous father, Elvis Presley. Presley's upcoming court date, like many other things, has been placed on a current hold due to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, according to The Blast.

Coronavirus impacts Lisa Marie Presley's summer

New court documents reveal that in light of the new circumstances Lisa Marie and Seigal's courtroom money war has been pushed back because, for now, it is just potentially too dangerous to move forward at this time.

At this time, the judge presiding over Lisa's case has ordered the trial date to be pushed until July 27. It is also a distinct possibility that the July date could potentially be changed again should COVID-19 safety conditions at this time fail to change.

As previously reported by in February 2018, Blasting News Presley revealed she was suing her former business manager after alleging he was to blame for mismanaging her Elvis Presley inheritance by making poor business decisions on her behalf.

Barry Siegal claims Lisa Marie Presley lived above her means

Siegal claims otherwise, stating that he was constantly on Lisa for her constant over-spending adding. He also claims that Lisa did not handle her business and went on crazy spending sprees and lived well above her means despite his warnings and has had millions of dollars at her fingertips.

Presley is also scheduled to settle her ongoing divorce and custody case from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.

The divorce showdown is scheduled for July 20, with the judge allowing a full month to hear and settle the case. However, with Lisa's case against Siegal being pushed until the end of July, there is a huge possibility that the divorce case date will also be changed due to conflict and Coronavirus delay scheduling issues.

2020-2027 is going to be an interesting time for Presley fans

Regardless of the court date scheduling changes, one thing is for sure Lisa Marie Presley is going to have a lot of legal issues on her plate once the United States gets past this Coronavirus outbreak once and for all.

In other Presley family news, it has been announced that Lisa Marie Presley's late father Elvis Presley's official death certificate [VIDEO] and autopsy report will be available to the public in 2027. The release date is 50-years following the death of the legendary singer who passed away on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42.

Presley fans have been awaiting the release of the official documents for a long time. The release of the autopsy report and death certificate will finally answer decades of controversial questions posed by Presley fans around the world who continue to believe that there was more to the circumstances surrounding the death of Elvis than has been revealed.

2027 could possibly end-all of the mystery and secrets that have been allegedly kept by all of the Presley family, and friends throughout the years, including Lisa Marie Presley and her mother, Priscilla Presley. The upcoming years are going to be very interesting.