Collin Oliver just revealed the top eight programs he is considering for the 2021 signing period. Unsurprisingly, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are one of the college football teams he might join next year. The outside linebacker made an unofficial visit to the Lincoln campus in August. He praised the university and the football program, telling campus press about “one of a kind” feeling in the school. Apart from the Cornhuskers, Oliver also named the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Arkansas Razorbacks, Utah Utes, and Ole Miss Rebels as among his top choices.

It was the Cowboys that extended him his first offer last year.

What we know about 2021 prospect, Collin Oliver

Collin Oliver is among the top outside linebacker recruits in the 2021 class. With the signing period nearing, he will have to announce who he will commit too soon. Oliver is the no. 14 inside linebacker and no. 4 Oklahoma-based prospect in next year’s college football class. He is also ranked no. 367 overall nationally for 2021.

Based on social media chatter, he will likely go with the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

This could be because of the benefits the program offers for an in-state recruit like him. However, these conversations are not official as even the 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions have not published a report on him yet. All things considered, the outside linebacker’s offers list is not as stacked as most of the other players in his class. So far, he only has 15 offers from college programs.

Nebraska Cornhuskers impress with productive recruitment week

Meanwhile, the coaching staff at the Nebraska Cornhuskers are not letting the coronavirus quarantine stop their momentum. The Husker coaches had a fantastic showing in the past few days on the recruitment front. This cements their status as among the nation’s most productive recruitment teams for the 2021 class.

The Lincoln-based college football program made three important offers in the past week.

Among them is five-star outside linebacker Terrence Lewis, who recently announced that the Nebraska Huskers is part of his top six. The Nebraska Huskers also made significant moves to secure commitments from cornerback Kalen King and linebacker Joshua Simmons. Competition for these last two players is tougher as they have offers from more top schools.

If the Cornhuskers successfully get commitments from these three players, 2021 could be their best class in years. Right now, the Huskers placed eighth in the Big Ten and 22nd nationally for the 2021 class rankings. There is a lot of room for the Nebraska Cornhuskers to improve in the next years.

At the moment, experts placed the team at no. 78 in the most recent CBS Sports 130 ranking.