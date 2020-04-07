Last Sunday’s episode, of TLC’s "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," featured one of the show’s worst break-ups in recent memory. Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva has finally called it quits, reports ET. The couple was returning to the show after ending a previous season of "90 Day Fiancé" on shaky ground. While fans hoped that they would work things out this time around, viewers were not surprised to see them split up. However, the messy nature of their break up left fans feeling emotional and distraught.

Meanwhile, after Tom Brooks and Darcey Silva's meeting, fans are supporting Darcey. The viewers are unhappy with Tom for his comment on Darcey's weight. Fans recently showed their anger towards Tom on social media to slap him.

I’d knock those glasses off of his Hugh Grant wannabe ass so fast ... #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/FMQYNOen1c — Alison (@itsalisontoyou) April 6, 2020

Darcey and Tom's relationship on '90 Day Fiancé'

Darcey and Tom’s woes began when the 45-year-old reality star returned to the United States after spending time with Tom in the United Kingdom last season.

The two agreed to keep in touch, but they soon grew emotionally distant. Darcey accused Tom of dodging her calls, while her boyfriend insisted that he was busy with work and did not have time for her. Things were not going smoothly this season either, and the couple decided to have a face-to-face meeting to clear up some issues. However, when Tom flew to New York for the meeting, their relationship ended up imploding.

The couple’s meeting started awkwardly after Tom went in for a hug, but Darcey said she didn’t feel comfortable hugging him. The situation escalated from that point on. Darcey questioned Tom over a recent picture he had posted on social media showing him getting cozy with another woman.

You know who Tom is? He’s that guy in school who picks on the weak kid to make himself look cool and feel superior. I’ll bet you $ he was a fat kid who felt insecure and picked on growing up, hence the fake uppercrust accent and exaggerated job title. He’s a phoney . #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/kIWfpNHRJj — 90dayfiance_etc (@90dayfianceEtc) April 6, 2020

After some back and forth, Tom admitted that he was in love with the woman but blamed Darcey for pushing him away.

The British reality star told Darcey that her constant bickering about Jesse, her ex-boyfriend, made him lose interest in her. Tom accused her of self-sabotaging their relationship with her constant insecurity.

Wow I was on Tom’s side until he got nasty asking if Darcey put on weight.



Now Tom, you know your hips were as wide as Angela’s upper body last season so stop it! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/n4rkZ3nKVV — Shenell B (@Nellb183) April 6, 2020

The situation worsens

It was obvious that the "90 Day Fiancé" couple could not salvage the situation, and Tom tried to offer Darcey an olive branch by telling her that he wanted to remain friends with her.

However, Darcey said that she wanted nothing to do with him. She expressed relief and said that she looked forward to a fresh start for herself and her family. However, things got petty after Tom refused to end the conversation on a pleasant note. He sarcastically told Darcey not to ruin her next relationship.

After this Quarantine is over ..:: I WANT EVERBODY BULLYING TOM - anywhere you see this fool..... he’s just awful- and bitchy - #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/NJ5JA8yG3h — Yea,I Said It (@YeaISaidIt10) April 6, 2020

Remark hurts '90 Day Fiancé' star

Darcey was hurt by the remark, and as she called for the check so that she could leave, Tom could not resist the urge to humiliate her one last time.

He cowardly asked her if she had put on some weight. Things grew tense as Darcey got up and left, with both of them shouting at each other that they would be happy to move on. Asked by producers if their relationship was over, Tom replied that it was “100-percent done and dusted.” Fans will have to wait until the next episode to see how each party moves on from the forgettable relationship.