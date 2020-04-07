"90 Day Fiancé" fans have recently turned on Ed “Big Ed” Brown during the continuing fourth season of "Before the 90 Days." The reality star started the season as one of the most popular characters on the show, but as the season progresses, fans have soured on his relationship with his girlfriend, Rosemarie. The San Diego resident has received a lot of criticism for the way he has treated his 23-year-old girlfriend, with many fans fearing that he only wants to use her.

The latest episode of '90 Day Fiancé'

Last Sunday’s episode of "90 Day Fiancé" continued the recent trend of criticism towards Big Ed. The 54-year-old attracted the ire of fans after he asked Rosemarie to shave her legs. Fans felt that the request was unreasonable and accused him of objectifying his Filipino girlfriend. Big Ed defended himself from the allegations, saying that he was only expressing his opinion. In a recent interview with US magazine, the reality star said that he had noticed the increased criticism he has received from fans recently.

However, the San Diego resident has been keeping in touch with his 29-year-old daughter, Tiffany, who has encouraged him to ignore the critics.

Big Ed's relationship with daughter

When the season began, Big Ed and Tiffany were not on speaking terms. Tiffany felt that her father was making a mistake by featuring on the popular TLC show. She also disapproved of Rosemarie, who is much younger than her.

However, Big Ed reached out to her before he flew out to the Philippines to meet Rosemarie in person. The San Diego resident made up with his daughter, and she has since been helping him deal with fan backlash during his time on the show. During his interview with Us magazine, Big Ed told the popular entertainment publication that his daughter agreed with his request to Rosemarie that she shaves her legs.

As a San Diego resident, Tiffany said that it was not strange for people to shave their legs since many people want to look their best when they go out to the beach. As for an earlier incident on the show, Tiffany advised her dad that he should have been more proactive before he flew to the Philippines.

Fans had criticized Big Ed for asking his girlfriend to take an STD test. The 54-year-old showed a lack of trust towards his girlfriend after she refused to give him details about her previous relationships. Rosemarie was angered by Big Ed’s suspicions, and the couple had a huge falling out. While they have since made up, Tiffany told her father that he should have had an STD test before flying to the Philippines, which would have helped him convince Rosemarie to take the test.

