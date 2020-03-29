James Bond is a character created by Ian Fleming and he came on the scene in the 1960s. It was the time when action Movies meant stories related to World War II or Westerns dealing with life in the Wild West. James Bond or 007 was an exception. The audience saw him for the first time in the 1962 film “Dr. No” and he became an instant hit. He was British, had to handle international adversaries, and deliver results at any cost. The super-agent loved fast cars and had a weakness for women. His department created special weapons and gadgets to help him in his missions – and guns were part of his arsenal.

These props are collector’s favorite and burglars made away with five deactivated guns from a collection. It happened in the evening in a house in Enfield, north London.

The Guardian describes it as an “irreplaceable” collection. A total of five guns were stolen and these included guns used in the movies “Die Another Day” and “A View to a Kill.” These are a Beretta Cheetah, Tomcat pistols and the Walther PPK handgun.

The burglars had fled by the time the Metropolitan Police arrived. A preliminary investigation reveals there were three of them. They were white males and they had a silver-colored vehicle with them.

These James Bond guns are priceless

James Bond used these guns in the films “Live and Let Die (1973), “A View to a Kill (1985),” and “Die Another Day (2002).” Roger Moore portrayed the character of James Bond in the first two films while Pierce Brosnan portrayed the role in the third.

The guns were a Smith & Wesson, a Llama handgun and a Walther PPK. The Magnum happens to be special – it is one of a kind because the whole gun is finished in chrome. These items are not only costly but have a sentimental value for the owner who collects such memorabilia. So far, there have been 24 movies starring the British secret agent. The 25th one “No Time To Die” featuring James Bond is ready for release but delayed because of the ongoing threats of the Coronavirus.

The Guardian quotes an official of the police saying, “The firearms are very distinctive and bespoke to particular Bond movies. They will almost certainly be recognised by the public and to anyone offered them for sale.” The police are banking on locals to help the investigation. Some of them might have witnessed activities related to the crime or have knowledge that could be useful.

The prop guns of James Bond belonged to an avid collector

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the stolen items were from a large collection of such items that the avid collector started 50 years ago. He does not want to disclose his identity and he confessed to a section of the media, “The flame has gone out of my life. Have you ever felt like you wanted to die? Like you couldn't face the next day?” All the weapons were deactivated. He began his collection while still a child and owns innumerable pieces of Bond memorabilia. These include a wide variety like posters, items of clothing and a whole lot of other guns.

He had plans to send the collection of weapons to a museum in Leeds for an exhibition before the burglary. He knows these will remain hidden because those who stole them do not have any paperwork. They cannot dispose of them off on eBay since they are firearms. Obviously, their knowledge-base is sketchy and inadequate and their options are limited.

James Bond held sway for nearly 60 years

It has been a journey of nearly six decades for James Bond from “Dr. No” in 1962 to “No Time To Die” in 2020. Over the years, the storylines and scenes of action kept changing to keep pace with the times and ensure that boredom does not set in.

Sean Connery was the first to portray the role of 007 while Daniel Craig dons the mantle in the 25th movie of James Bond. Recently there were talks in some quarters of having a woman in the role but the producer says the creator visualized James Bond as a man and it will remain as such.