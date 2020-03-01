"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, Kourtney Kardashian is not letting her fear of contracting the Coronavirus put a halt on her recent Travel plans. According to the Sun UK, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted boarding a plane in France dressed from head to toe in black.

For her travels, the reality star was sporting a black leather jacket and pants topping the ensemble off with a matching black face mask to protect her from the deadly Coronavirus that is now sweeping the globe. Kourtney, 40, was seemingly not willing to risk her health, or the health of her family members as she boarded the plane from France to return to the United States.

Kourtney Kardashian works to avoid Coronavirus

While the world watches on in fear as the virus continues to rear its ugly head across the globe, here in the United States we are being asked by President Trump "not to panic." The CDC and government officials claim that while the virus is spreading world-wide we should continue on with our day to day normal health practices. We are urged to stay diligent in keeping our hands washed, covering our coughs and sneezes and told to please stay home if not feeling well.

These are the same daily routines that doctors suggest every year at this time during peak cold and flu seasons. President Trump and the CDC have stated at this time there is no need for panic and that the virus is very much like the yearly flu outbreak. But ther's some fear abut the potential mortality rate.

Nothing stops Kourtney Kardashian from traveling the globe

Despite the government and news reports telling Americans to remain calm, there is still a sense of fear growing among us.

Americans are rushing to stores buying up medical supplies and masks in large quantities in hopes of protecting themselves in the event of a massive outbreak.

Kourtney Kardashian is not the only celebrity who has recently taken steps to protect herself from possible exposure. Actor Tom Cruise has also reportedly shut down production on his new "Mission Impossible" film, fleeing Italy and heading to Britain after cast and film crew members became increasingly frightened by the climbing numbers of those infected by the virus.

While here in the United States we continue to hear that we are at low risk at this time for an outbreak, people continue to grow more concerned as each day passes. It is not known if Kourtney Kardashian was traveling alone, or if any of her family or friends were with her in France.

Kris Jenner spills news on Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney is always one to keep her health at the top of her priority list regardless. As previously reported, Kris Jenner recently spoke out on The Ellen DeGeneres Show stating that Kourtney has decided to return to full time filming on the E! family reality series, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Jenner also stated that she believes of all her daughters that Kourtney will be the one to add the next KarJenner grandbaby into the mix.

Does Kris know something that we don't?

Either way, whatever is happening with Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the KarJenner clan we will be keeping our eyes and ears open.