Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason has "Teen Mom" fans in an uproar after posting his latest Instagram video of his 3-year-old daughter Ensley interacting with one of the family's large dogs. According to PC reports, David Eason is heard in the video encouraging Ensley to "love" the dog by hugging the dog's neck and kissing his head.

As previously reported by Blasting News in September, David Eason came clean about what really happened to Jenelle Evans' dog Nuggett. Teen Mom fans will remember the dog killing incident started off a whole chain of dramatic events involving Jenelle and David and their children.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason bring more dogs into their children's lives

After several weeks of denying that he killed the family dog, Eason finally admitted what really happened the day that Nugget was killed and what led up to his decision to "put the dog down." "This was something that nobody wants to ever have to do," he claimed in the September 9 interview. "The dog was aggressive."

Eason decided to take measures into his own hands and "protect" his daughter from the dog he called "a danger." Instead of handling the situation with the proper authorities, David revealed he would not pay anyone to put the dog down when he could handle it himself.

David Eason still feels justified in killing Jenelle Evans' dog

The dog killing incident left Jenelle in a distraught state and she grabbed up her kids and left the family home in North Carolina. It did not take to long before Eason convinced Jenelle to return, and had her seeing things his way.

Fans were fuming over the incident stating that David Eason should never be permitted to own any more dogs.

Despite Jenelle Evans and David Eason's on-again-off-again and now back on the relationship, the troubled couple has now once again reunited after a near-divorce, according to Jenelle.

Lessons unlearned

The reconciled couple has also just recently adopted yet another family dog just last week.

Jenelle posted photos of her two youngest children, Ensley and Kaiser, with their arms wrapped around the neck of a golden Labradoodle.

Jenelle captioned the post "Meet Rosy." The poor pup looks uncomfortable with the children hanging on to her. Evans' social media followers immediately began to blast the former Teen Mom 2, calling her decision a bad one.

The video that David Eason shared is not one of the Labradoodle, but in fact, one of Ensley interacting with what appears to be some sort of Shepard named Junior. Eason captioned his post, saying that "dogs are meant to be loved on, kissed in the face and tolerant of children's behavior." He went on to describe Junior as a loving dog, as all dogs should be.

Needless to say, this post has not gone over too well with David Eason nor Jenelle Evans' social media followers, with some believing that David Eason is taunting followers.

"Entitlement much? Dogs are not robots. They are meant to be respected... something you obviously still haven't taught your daughter... Just look how uncomfortable that dog is! [You're] forcing that dog to do things it's uncomfortable with and your kids gonna get bit again... And you will have nobody but yourself to blame," commented one follower.

We just that things will work out differently this time around for not only Jenelle Evans and her kids, but for all the pets that she and David Eason bring into their lives.