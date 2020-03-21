Country music legend Kenny Rogers has died at the age of 81. The family of Rogers sadly announced the singer's passing on his Facebook page. Kenny Rogers passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday at 10:25 p.m. at his Colbert, Georgia home. The singer/songwriter's rep stated Rogers died of natural causes under hospice care according to Variety.

Kenny Rogers remembered by music lovers across the globe

Kenny Rogers public memorial placed on hold due to Coronavirus pandemic

The family is planning a small private service at this time.

A public memorial will be planned for a later date due to the national coronavirus emergency that is currently crippling the United States.

Kenny Rogers, a three-time Grammy winner is best known for his country/pop hits which include "The Gambler," "Coward of the County," "Through the Years" to name a few. Rogers is also well known for his hit duets with music legends Kim Carnes, Dottie West, Dolly Parton, Linda Carter, and Sheena Easton. In 2015 Kenny announced he would be retiring from touring following his farewell world tour.

Rogers' final tour was scheduled through 2018 included show dates in the United States, Scotland, England, Australia, and Switzerland. Sadly, due to Kenny's failing health, he was forced to cancel the remainder of his concerts on April 5, 2018, at his physician's advisement.

Scandal involving Kenny Rogers resurfaced 25-years after the fact

Throughout his lifetime Roger's married five times and fathered five children.

Despite Kenny's mega popularity in the music and film industry, Roger's life was not without scandal. As previously reported by Blasting News, Kenny Rogers battled issues with s*x addiction: An addiction that found him in plenty of hot water on more than one occasion throughout his career.

In 2017, Rogers' past came back to haunt him. The woman who had filed sexual assault charges against the singer more than 25 years ago resurfaced publicly claiming that even after more than two decades she had never gotten over the traumatic assault.

The woman, Lisa Applewhite claims “It makes me angry and cringe when I see him on TV.” She added, "I think he is filthy scum," Lisa spoke out to RadarOnline revealing that she was finally ready to tell her side.

Applewhite claims she was s*xually manipulated by Rogers when she was young and naive. She revealed that Kenny promised her parts in films and that he would help her seek the fame she desires.

Despite the ups and downs in Rogers' life, the one thing that he enjoyed most next to his music was his family. Rogers is survived by his fifth wife, Wanda, and three adult children, sons, Christopher, Kenny Jr, daughter, Carole, and twin sons Jordan and Justin.

News of Kenny Rogers' public memorial will be announced at a later date. Rest in peace Kenny