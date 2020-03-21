Reports that Jenny is in India are fueling new rumors that she is planning to marry Sumit in his home country. The "90 Day Fiancé" franchise stars have a lot of fans, most of who are rooting for them. Jenny recently uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram. The picture piqued the interest of fans because everything in the background was blurred out. In the caption, she also used the hashtag #lovewins. Because of this, fans now think that Jenny is in India to marry Sumit. The two, however, stayed silent despite the barrage of questions from their followers.

Jenny and Sumit's relationship

The "90 Day Fiancé" couple had an incredibly challenging time on the show. They have been largely on-and-off in the past year. The two, who have appeared on "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way," seem to still be in contact with each other. She was repeatedly asked about their relationship online and she was being evasive. Because of this, many fans think that there is still a chance that they will marry each other.

Last November, Jenny also revealed that she plans to fly to India soon.

Based on fan theories, she has no other reason to fly to the country other than to see Sumit. Sumit, on the other hand, did not hesitate to say that he is still in love with Jenny. According to him, he will do his best to earn her love even if it means that they might have to endure a long-distance relationship.

Complicated relationship history between Jenny and Sumit

To say that Sumit and Jenny have a complex relationship is an understatement.

While they seem to love each other, things have been tough for the 90 Day Fiancé cast members. It can be recalled that during one of Jenny’s trips to India, she discovered that her boyfriend was already married. This was after his actual father-in-law showed up at their doorstep. Confused by what was going on, she had trouble processing the information that she just learned. Things got worse when more family members of Sumit’s wife arrived in the apartment.

She realized that her fiancé is already in a marriage when they started asking him if he loves Jenny in front of her.

Eventually, it was revealed that Sumit has been in an arranged marriage for the last two years. Arranged marriages are quite common in Sumit’s home country of India. Jenny also realized that their first communication may have started before he got married.

Heartbroken by the information, she immediately went out of the apartment. She called her daughter, Christina, and told her everything. Christina, for her part, understood Sumit’s situation. But she was also angry that he was willing to put her mother in danger.

Christina was consistent in her skepticism of Sumit. She was not sure if her mother’s boyfriend is truly devoted to her.