"Teen Mom 2" star Kailyn Lowry is gearing up to tell his story when it comes to his relationship with Lowry and much more. According to InTouch Weekly, he is set to release his own documentary. The documentary will focus on all things in Chris Lopez's life which include his relationship with Kail, learning to box and preparing for his first fight.

In the sneak peek clip Chris Lopez posted to social media he reveals that he is tired of being dragged through social media, the celebrity news sites and just wants to have his say.

Lopez claims nothing will be off-limits. Chris' documentary on Dream Scene Productions will clear up all rumors per PopCulture.com.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez drama continues

So far, Kailyn Lowry has yet to respond to the news of Lopez's upcoming documentary. Despite expecting her second child with Chris Lopez, Kailyn Lowry and her ex have been blasting each other on a regular basis. Lowry has claimed that Lopez as an absent father. She also states that even though they are expecting their second baby together at this time they are no longer on speaking terms.

Kailyn Lowry claims Chris Lopez admitted to purposely getting her pregnant

Kailyn Lowry announced her fourth pregnancy in February. The reality star has also revealed that she has been getting a lot of hate on the subject. However, she adds that she already has three perfect and happy children and is more than prepared to raise another baby on her own.

Lowry also alleges that Chris Lopez has admitted to intentionally getting her pregnant," adding, "The circumstances surrounding conception are not up for discussion." One thing Lowry refuses to open up about at this time is the PTO she has obtained against Chris.

Kail states that legally at this time she is not permitted to discuss anything pertaining to the matter.

Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry feud back on

Chris Lopez is not the only person Kailyn has been having issues with at the moment. As previously reported at Blasting News, Kailyn and her "Teen Mom 2" co-star Briana DeJesus have recently reignited their longing feud against each other.

The two reality stars began trading snarky remarks again on Sunday after Kailyn posted a rather strange maternity photo of herself in the nude standing next to a horse.

DeJesus began making snide comments and hurling insults in Lowry's direction.

One thing led to the next and DeJesus brought back up a very touchy subject with Kailyn pertaining to Lowry and Lopez's previous physical abuse altercations. Teen Mom 2 fans will well remember that Kailyn and Briana have been battling the same issues for the past couple of years.

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus' relationship was completely out of control back in 2018 during the "Teen Mom 2" reunion filming that the two women became physical with each other causing major problems on the set and between the other Teen moms.

At this time it does not appear that Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez's relationship can be repaired. We just hope that for the sake of the children involved the two can find their way to see a clear and calm compromise.