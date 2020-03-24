Geoffrey Paschel had an interesting life before he joined the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. Paschel had been previously married multiple times. In the show, he hinted that he had already been through divorce two times. But some fans revealed that he was actually married to four different women in the past.

Petition against '90 Day Fiance's" Paschel

After the allegations against Geoffrey Paschel surfaced, a fresh petition urging TLC to remove him from the "90 Day Fiancé" cast started gaining traction.

According to the petition, Paschel should be edited out of the current season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The petition also demanded that he should no longer appear on any other shows on the network. It also reminded the brands and companies advertising on the network that they should not tolerate Paschel’s actions. The petition outlined a few instances and reasons why the aspiring actor should be taken out of the reality series. So far, the network has chosen to stay mum as to what their decision will be for future episodes of "90 Day Fiancé."

Meanwhile, it seems that "90 Day Fiance's " Geoffrey Paschel does not like it when Varya Malina hides things from him.

The "90 Day Fiancé" star got angry after he discovered that Malina had an American ex-boyfriend. Paschel learned about Malina’s past relationship during a dinner he had with her and her friends. He shouted at Malina and her friends after the discovery. It seemed like he was already going to get into a physical altercation with them until one of the male friends stopped him. He eventually went out of the restaurant, with tears in his eyes.

He felt betrayed that Varya Malina did not tell him about the relationship, reports EOnline.

Geoffrey Paschel has a dark past

The 41-year old reality show personality recently talked about how he is still grieving from the loss of his son, Kazhem, two years ago.

While details about Kazhem’s ailment are scarce, Paschel did say that his son got admitted to the hospital in February 2018. He died a month later.

Normally, this story would be enough to tug at the hearts of viewers. But disturbing information about Paschel came out not long after. Reports say that the Tennessee resident allegedly has a record of abusing multiple women that he has been in relationships with. The allegations point to an incident in June 2019, when he was said to be arrested for assaulting his girlfriend.

The said girlfriend alleges that he bashed and slammed her head and body into the wall, which resulted in multiple concussions. She also explained that he disabled the phone in the house so that she cannot call 911.

Paschel refuted the allegations, calling them lies. He said that she is just trying to interfere in the custody battle he is having for his sons with an ex-wife. A few fans also questioned his intention in getting into a relationship with Varya Malina. Knowing how sketchy his past is, it looked like Paschel was only trying to boost his profile as a celebrity.