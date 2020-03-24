Big Ed shared a short video Monday, on Instagram, to talk about his reflections about his experiences on the "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. He made the video in his living room as his pet dog, Ted, lounged on the couch behind him. He seemed to be enjoying his time alone, with the show American Idol playing on the television.

Big Ed explains himself

He started the video talking about a frog, who he said made the decision to cross the street to meet up with a beautiful princess. He discussed that the frog bumps his butt like most amphibians and that this is a perfectly normal thing.

He then said how the frog got ran over because he did not look both ways while crossing the street.

He then thanked his fans for supporting him on the show. He teased that there were many exciting things currently going on in his life. He also urged people to stop bullying, in what seemed like a reference to how the show’s audience is reacting to his actions.

To end the video, Big Ed told those who viewed the video to enjoy the next episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" season 4. He also appealed to everyone to take care of each other as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads all over the world.

Based on the comments section of the post, his followers think that he used the story as a metaphor for his relationship with his girlfriend Rosemarie. The frog is him and the princess is Rosemarie, with the whole story representing their relationship’s failure.

His followers blasted him in the comments section of the video, telling him that Rosemarie’s anger at him was justified. However, there were also people who sympathized with his low self-esteem.

Big Ed, who stars on the spinoff series "Before the 90 Days" with Rosemarie, was criticized by fans for some actions he did on the show. This was especially true after he lied about his real height, which was a surprise for her when they eventually met.

Rosemarie shocked after Big Ed’s STD request

In Sunday’s episode of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days," Rosemarie and Big Ed realized they have a major stumbling block in their relationship.

Rosemarie was hesitant to talk to him about her past. While Big Ed understood that she did not have to tell him right away, he also wanted to make sure she was not the type to sleep around.

He then proposed that Rosemarie undergo an STD test. She did not understand his request at first. But when she realized what he was asking, she felt offended and disappointed at him. She accused him of not trusting her. This could be a major issue between the two of them. Will Rosemarie and Big Ed be able to resolve things? Viewers will have to stay tuned to next week’s episode. Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."