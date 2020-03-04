SyFy just recently announced the end is near for "The Magicians." The fifth season of the hit TV Shows will be the final season. The series finale will air on April 1. Show creators Sera Gamble and John McNamara were expecting cancellation, which allowed them to create the season 5 finale as a proper series finale.

TV Line was the first to report that Syfy canceled "The Magicians," making the fifth season it's last. "The Magicians" stars Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, Arjun Gupta, Summer Bishil, Rick Worthy, Jade Tailor, Brittany Curran, and Trevor Einhorn, received a massive fan support since it debuted on Syfy in 2016, drawing more popularity than the Lev Grossman books, which based the show.

'The Magicians' was one of Syfy's best shows

Syfy released a statement saying "The Magicians" has been a part of the network's family for five amazing seasons. Despite "The Magicians" fan support, the cancellation appears to have been a long time coming. The show creators spoke to TVInsider, who said that the show was canceled because it was just too expensive for Syfy to justify more seasons. It was never about the creative side of the show, and more about the financials.

The ratings declined over the seasons and failed to balance out the production costs.

Shows have done a similar practice, including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and "Fringe." They attempted to shop the show around to other platforms, but none of them were a perfect or creative fit. So they ultimately decided to write the season five finale as the series finale.

'The Magicians', not your typical fantasy/magic show

"The Magicians" was based on Lev Grossman's book trilogy, "The Magicians." The show followed students at a graduate school for magic, discovering the Narnia-like world.

They are eventually called on to save Earth and the magical world many times. The show often broke away from the genre and included a major sense of humor. The series often addressed serious issues such as mental illness and entering adulthood.

"The Magicians" ended season 4, killing off their lead character, Quentin Coldwater. Season 5 dealt with his friends grieving and their adjustment to a major loss while attempting to prevent many apocalypses.

Last week's episode ended with two characters trying and failing to kill the Dark King of Fillory.

Syfy continues to overhaul its tv shows program slate. "Van Helsing" is also ending after a five-season run, meaning "Wyonna Earp" is the only returning Syfy series, with the possibility of continuing beyond 2020. Syfy is also working on expanding its animation offerings and lower-cost fan-favorite franchises such as "The Great Debate."