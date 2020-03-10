One of the things “The Good Doctor” portrays best is that people on the autism spectrum have a full range of emotion, despite the fact that they might exhibit feelings differently than “polite society.” Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) has no good feelings about his future in the March 9, 18th Episode of Season 3, “Heartbreak.” The surgical resident seems to be quite content to use every second of his professional leave time to wallow in sadness, and a good share of self-pity, since Lea’s declaration that a romantic future between her and “The Good Doctor” is not a possibility.

Freddie Highmore could have used a few more days of facial scruff to more fully convey his character’s despondence. Despite the lack of a beard, when Dr. Claire Brown (Antonia Thomas) arrives to find him cocooned in a blanket surrounded by days of dinner and plastic bottles, his plea of “I wish I was normal” sounds completely authentic. Her reply, that everyone wishes they were normal, is also purely human. She appeals to “The Good Doctor” to get himself in gear and get to the hospital to help his patients, not because they need him, but because he will feel better.

It quickly becomes apparent that Dr. Murphy isn't just in the dumps, but wants to dump on everyone around him, too. His fellow residents also grapple with massive decisions regarding their futures.

Little person Finn is a big philanderer on ‘The Good Doctor’

Dr. Murphy and Dr. Brown are assigned a very challenging surgical dilemma by Dr. Melendez (Nicholas Gonzalez). A patient, Finn (Nic Novicki) has achondroplasia dwarfism and pressure on his brain that is causing a life-threatening apnea.

The team presents a surgery, but the risk of an unstable spine and a speech impediment seems too great for Finn, the successful salesman who never takes a “No.”

Finn also has a lot of fun with the ladies. Even before he enters the OR, he has devoted Natalie (Meghan Heffern), assuring him that she will love him, no matter how he walks and talks. Another girl on the side is equally passionate about Finn’s plight, sending him off to surgery with her passionate kiss.

Dr. Brown reminds the patient that it is not hospital policy to “help you cheat.” Finn assumes the role of love coach for “The Good Doctor,” prompting him to get back on the saddle and savor all the opportunities for love that are available for someone “different.” He describes how he adopted a strategy of talking to everyone in sight, which works great for a salesman.

Shaun is petulant at every turn, and really stirs contention, and risks losing his career when he brazenly contradicts Melendez in his offering of surgery. “The Good Doctor” announces: “I don't feel better,” and says he will not do the surgery, and “I'm going home!” It's refreshing to see the character away from the always admirable side of human emotion, and feel the consequences, too.

Melendez tells him to help prep the patient or he will not be the surgeon’s or anybody's resident at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. Claire got no credit from Shaun for the innovative approach in doing brain surgery, and he accused Melendez of “just being nice” to his favorite. Melendez defended his professional position, but also couldn't deny his feelings for Claire. When Dash (John Patrick Amedori) sends flowers to her at the hospital, Melendez reminds her “If he's the right guy, don't wait for the right time,” trying to put his own feelings aside.

Claire's approach, modified slightly by Melendez, is successful, with some inserted screws to help, and no certainty that Finn wasn't paralyzed.

Shaun concedes “that was a good idea” to Claire. Finn passes his physical to show no permanent spinal damage, but he has permanent damage to his Porsche. Natalie finds out about the other girlfriend and lets Finn witness her baseball bat attack on the vehicle before his life-saving surgery. Shaun admires her vengeance, even though it scares him. “I like her,” he says during surgery. She has no permanent physical damage, either, taking great pleasure in ending the relationship “on my own terms.” "The Good Doctor" took her example as a lesson.

Dr. Reznick and another patient make decisions of destiny on ‘The Good Doctor’

Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) finally comes clean to Dr. Glassman (Richard Schiff) that the medications are not working for her rheumatoid arthritis. She also tells Dr. Lim (Christina Chang) that her upcoming surgery “will be my last,” as she absorbs the sanctity and the beauty of the place that fulfills her life calling. Dr. Glassman certainly does take on a Yoda persona in his counsel, but it does come from the heart. He urges her to find another specialty and allow herself to practice medicine for the rest of her life.

There is a last-ditch surgery, but in 10 years, he tells her it will be “bone on bone.” He warns that she will not be able to “pick up a pencil.”

The patient who gets the benefit of Dr. Reznick's study and preparation, along with the rest of the skilled team, is a farmer named Tyson (Tom Stevens). He survived a devastating accident on his combine only by sheer fortitude and will, dragging himself to make a call using his mouth and nose. He has his arms, but they are not able to give him fun function and there are issues with circulation and blood supply. Dr. Andrews (Hill Harper) and Dr. Lim get into a dispute over saving the arms in the operating room, and ultimately, Andrews's opinion is the only viable solution, after seeing that blood thinners will be needed for circulation throughout Tyson’s life.

Tyson refuted becoming “cyborg,” hoping to cling to his arms, but when Dr. Lim and the team tell the valiant young patient that “it's time” to let that hope go, he concedes to having prosthetic arms. In a truly noble and moving gesture, Dr. Lim insists that Morgan perform the installation of the prosthetic arms, noting that she knows every comma and word of the procedure from her study and readings, and practice in the lab.

Tyson hoped to have his arms to “open a beer,” but his triumphant turn on the cap of a water bottle brought cheers from his doctors, and more proof that being something “different” doesn't detract from the inner magnificent humanity.

Tyson will be back to his fields in no time.

Glassman comes to Morgan, telling her that she's made the right decision in leaving surgery. “I don't think it's the right decision,” she tells him, adding that she plans to have the surgery that will give her just a decade more of doing what she loves passionately.

‘The Good Doctor’ and Claire swing with the emotions of love

Dr. Murphy is unappreciative of the personal overtures from Dr. Melendez and Dr. Glassman, reaffirming that life does go on after a broken heart. Dr. Murphy even tries the bar scene, surely due to Finn’s encouragement, but Nurse Fletch, Debbie by name (Brittney Wilson) isn't a fan of his pickup line.

He goes to try the approach that so impressed him from Natalie, to give Lea’s “striped tomato” that held so many memories for “The Good Doctor” the same treatment as Natalie gave Finn’s Porsche. Lea approaches just as he is about to wield destruction, and Shaun can't bring himself to demolition in front of her.

He does, however, unleash his feelings in a storm. He tells her that he wants to hurt her the same way she hurt him. He continues that “You don't even respect me… You’re flaky.” He builds to “You can't keep a boyfriend and you can keep a job.” The woman who always expected Shaun to keep an endless supply of acceptance, comfort, and batteries without explanation deserved those words in this exchange.

“The Good Doctor” screams his reminder that Lea will end up alone, because “you're a superficial, selfish, and prejudiced person!” Shaun probably got his first good night’s sleep in a while that night--a good remedy for "The Good Doctor."

Claire finally has her first kiss with Dash after a concert date. They share lots of laughs and past memories, but the passion she craves isn't there. When she calls it an early night with Dash and stops by the hospital, Neil Melendez tells her something that no woman can refuse-- that she makes him a better doctor and a better person by her compassion. The date she keeps is with her therapist when she finally confesses that “I think I'm in love with my boss.”

Emotions and the building are sure to come down when the March 23 two-part finale begins.

Suspense is already building on “The Good Doctor” and the cast have already celebrated wrapping their Season 3 success, as reported by The Sun this morning, March 10. This articulate drama stands out among TV Shows, and the last episodes of the season will be worth the wait. Dreams of Season 4 can tide fans over and remind them that what is destroyed can be rebuilt again.