Rocker Bret Michaels is a natural survivor, to say the least. The Poison frontman has certainly had more than his fair share of health issues in the past decade. From diabetes, an emergency appendectomy, a life-threatening brain hemorrhage and heart surgery to repair a hole in the singer's heart one might assume that Bret has a guardian angel keeping close watch over him.

With everything that Bret Michaels has endured since 2010, he could be hard-pressed in choosing just which medical issue he found the hardest to cope with.

Bret's health took another hit recently when the singer found out that he was suffering from skin cancer.

Bret Michaels outlook is good despite all he has endured

Last month Michaels revealed publicly that he was being treated for skin cancer. Michaels did not reveal too many details about his skin cancer diagnoses, only saying he was being treated and that his treatments could possibly interfere with some of his tour dates.

On March 2, Bret Michaels sat down with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation" to talk about his recent skin cancer diagnoses.

Bret revealed during the interview that he had a patch of skin cancer surgically removed. When asked how were with that, Bret responded by saying that "at the moment" things were good.

Bret Michaels admits he will take extra precautions from now on

Michaels went on to talk about how he believed the skin cancer came about revealing that he loves being out in the sun. However, despite taking all the necessary precautions sometimes it still is just not enough.

Bret reveals undergoing one procedure with doctors believing they had got it all. But then it came back on another level.

Bret admitted that things got "a little scary" for a bit, but that as of now "all is great."

"I dealt with a lot of health issues during that year, and by the grace of God and a lot of hard work and therapy, I'm still on the good side of the dirt and having a good time," Michaels stated in previous People interview.

While Bret Michaels now has his health in check he can begin focussing on his very busy upcoming summer tour with Poison, Motley Crue and Def Leppard.

Ready to hit the road rocking

Michaels admitted he was stoked for the "The Stadium Tour" to kick-off and he would really love to release a brand new Poison song for the tour. "The Stadium Tour" is set to kick off in Jacksonville Florida on June 18 and promises to be one monster of a tour with lots of great music and good times to be had by all.

One thing Bret Michaels failed to comment on or mention is this season's The Masked Singer. Fans have been going crazy over the idea that the man beneath the Banana costume could possibly be Bret.

Dedicated fans seem to be in agreement that they are 100 percent positive that the Banana is Michaels, according to Gold Derby's spoilers.

While Bret remains mum on the subject, however, by popular opinion there are hundreds upon hundreds who will be rooting the Banana on all the way to the finale. Each one seems to be enjoying the Banana's performances and awaiting the final reveal to see Bret Michaels underneath that mask!