After holding on to hope that Tom Brooks of "90 Day Fiance" would change his uncaring attitude towards her, it seems that Darcey Silva may finally give up on him. The American reality star describes herself as a hopeless romantic and she, on many occasions, declared that she believes in true love. However, her relationship with Tom Brooks appears to be on its deathbed.

Darcey and Tom's relationship on '90 Day Fiance'

Last season, Darcey flew to the United Kingdom to spend time with Tom. The two had met on Facebook and things seemed to be going well, for a while, reports EOnline.

After getting along early in the season, it soon became clear that they wanted different things. Darcey wanted to settle down with her new man but Tom was not ready to take the next step in their relationship. His girlfriend made no secret of her desire to get an engagement ring. Despite her many hints, the season ended without Tom proposing. The closest he got was offering her a key to his apartment. After Darcey returned to the United States, she tried to keep in touch with her boyfriend but they soon drifted apart.

The couple’s relationship could be on its last legs after Darcey revealed that she would no longer tolerate Tom’s indifference towards her. The reality star made the revelations to her sister, Stacey, while they were out for some drinks. Darcey told her sister that Tom had been emotionally unavailable to her, saying that he kept making up excuses about being busy at work. She has tried to make their relationship work, but she feels that her boyfriend is not holding up his end of the bargain.

She even blamed herself for the struggles in their relationship, saying that she felt that she was being too needy.

Darcey questioned Tom's commitment

However, Darcey questioned her boyfriend’s commitment to their relationship, saying that on her birthday, all she got from Tom was a plain text wishing her a happy birthday. Her British boyfriend did not even bother to call her or send her a card, which left her feeling sad and unloved.

The reality star was emotional as she told producers that Tom had promised to call but he ended up disappointing her. Her sister was not impressed with Tom’s behavior. Stacey said it was time Darcey ended the relationship. While she had liked Tom when they met in Albania last season, his recent behavior made her question his true feelings for her sister. Later, Darcey got a video call from her boyfriend who told her that he would fly to New York to see her. Fans are cautious about the couple’s potential encounter, with some speculating that the British businessman could be flying to New York to break up with Darcey.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on "90 Day Fiance."