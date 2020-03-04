"90 Day Fiancé" cast member Alexei, posted a video on his Instagram page. In the video, he saved a young man from drowning. He captioned it with, "I am glad I was able to be at the right place at the right time today to pull this kid from out of the water before it's too late."

Alexei's wife, who is heavily pregnant, commented, saying that she is proud of him but she is not surprised. She thanked Alexei for being himself and thanked the person who filmed the video.

The "90 Day Fiancé" cast member commented, "That is amazing Alex we are all so proud of you."

One fan said he was on the scene.

He also thanked Alex for saving the young man, even when his friends did not seem to care.

Another fan said that Alex had proven he was a good American citizen.

Loren explains what happened on her Instagram

Alexei's wife also posted the same video but in her caption, she indicated that the drowning man's friends did not care to go into the ambulance with him. Loren wrote, "NOT ONE OF THEM went in the ambulance with him either! It goes to show you may think your friends are your friends." She also said that the event shows how you may think your friends are real but what if they just stand by and "watch you fall." She also thanked one of Alexei's friends for filming the video.

In the video, Alexei carried the young man out of the water and laid him on the ground and immediately, some people around ran to help him.

The person that filmed the video also got some comments but they were not all nice. Some people wondered why he didn't also rush to help instead of just filming it. But, Loren asked the man not to listen to haters after one of her followers asked the man what he was doing other than filming.

The follower said that he did not help Alexei so he was no way better than the drowning young man's friends.

Alexei and Loren are expecting a baby in May 2020. Loren has been posting pictures of a baby bump on her Instagram account. Their gender reveal showed that they are expecting a baby boy. Alexei recently got his American citizenship. The couple is on "Pillow Talk," currently and fans absolutely love them.

Loren posted a photo of herself and Alexei and she captioned the photo, "Sunday Funday." They were both smiling in the photo and Loren held her stomach. Darcey Silva, a "90 Day Fiancé" cast member, commented three heart emojis. Meanwhile, a lot of fans on Twitter cannot get over the moment Alexei jumped into the water to be a hero. Most fans can't appreciate him enough for his brave act.

