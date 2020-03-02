"90 Day Fiancé" star Anfisa Arkhipchenko turned heads last week after she posted a sexy photo of herself on her Instagram account. The Russian-born Arkhipchenko is shown to be posing in a tennis court. She is seen wearing what appears to be a Barbie shirt that is tied in a knot front. Her hair is in a ponytail hairstyle and she has sunglasses on. Based on the photo’s tags, it seems the social media influencer shot the picture in Los Angeles. Naturally, Arkhipchenko received positive notices in the comments section.

Followers praised her for her body and her confidence in the photo.

Anfisa Arkhipchenko becomes Instagram star

Anfisa Arkhipchenko is one of the few "90 Day Fiancé" stars who have successfully used their fame on the show to launch a career as a social media influencer. The reality series star now has close to 600,000 followers on her official Instagram account. This enables her to collaborate with many brands and companies for partnerships. She also used her huge following to jump-start a career in the fitness industry.

Through her page, she helps her followers in terms of dieting and exercising. She also competes in fitness competitions once in a while.

Is Arkhipchenko leaving '90 Day Fiancé' co-star Jorge Nava?

In other related news, there are rumors that Anfisa Arkhipchenko does not want to be with her husband Jorge Nava anymore. Nava is currently in jail after Arizona authorities caught him with 300 pounds of marijuana in his car.

He was slapped with felony charges and ordered to be in prison for two and a half years in jail. Recently, a photo of him leaked on social media, which earned shocked responses from the show’s fans. The fans were surprised at the massive change in his physical looks. Based on the photo, it seemed like he lost a lot of weight. This got people concerned about the way he is being treated in prison.

Anfisa chose to stay silent when the photo went viral.

This is one of the reasons why some fans feel like the two may end their marriage soon. The two are likely waiting for Nava’s release later this year before they figure things out. It also does not help that the social media influencer was recently photographed with another man.

Based on the post, Assaf and Arkhipchenko took the pictures themselves. The photos show Assaf to be a middle-aged man with a bald head. Not much is known about Assaf apart from the fact that he used to manage a gentleman’s club in Los Angeles. Even with these indications, both Nava and Arkhipchenko have not commented on the separation rumors.

There is still a chance that they will be able to sort out their issues once he is out of jail.