Just like Lisa Hamme, "90 Day Fiancé" fans got a big surprise at the disappointing state of the house of Usman Umar. In the latest episode of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days," Hamme finally saw the space that her fiancé lives in. Based on her barely concealed facial reaction, it is obvious that she is not pleased with what she saw.

I’m confused. Usman is a celebrity rapper in Nigeria but lives with his boys in one room? #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/JdodmmUs30 — Trey J. (@JenkCard99) March 9, 2020

Umar's house shown in '90 Day Fiance'

The house, which Umar shares with two other roommates, is located in the city of Kaduna.

When Lisa Hamme arrived in the house, she tried her best to hide what she felt about the place. The room that Umar is staying in is incredibly small. There is also a tiny mattress in the room, which Hamme describes as being fit for a child, reports ET Online. Hamme, however, was no longer able to keep her poker face when she saw the home’s bathroom. There was no shower in the bathing area and the water had to be taken from a small pail.

Lisa is traveling all the way to Nigeria to share a bed with her celebrity fiancé and his roommate on some dirty ass linens that smell of hookah and indulge in bucket bathing. Remember this the next time you’re having a bad day. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/1BxAilfiDz — LouisBey (@ok2baqt) March 9, 2020

In a confessional later that day, Lisa Hamme admitted that she felt shocked at what she saw.

She felt like it was not the home of a celebrity. She also said that she was thankful she chose to stay in a hotel instead. A lot of fans share Hamme’s skepticism of Usman’s popularity. According to some of them, no celebrity would want to ever be shown living in a dilapidated home. A few of them now already question if he is even a real celebrity at all.

Lisa Hamme flies to Nigeria for the first meeting with Usman Umar

Lisa Hamme booked her flight to Nigeria because she was excited to finally see Usman Umar in the flesh. She also wanted to experience the Nigerian culture that Umar has been discussing with her since they first talked. She especially liked her stay in the Nigerian capital of Lagos. The 52-year old Pennsylvanian found the Nigeria trip enjoyable so far.

According to her, Umar was more handsome and sexier in person. In an awkward moment during their episode, Umar confessed that she got disappointed by how Hamme looked in person. He said that he expected her to be more beautiful.

Umar and Hamme in '90 Day Fiance'

Lisa Hamme and Usman Umar are among the most well-liked couples in the fourth season of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days." The two first talked to each other online, the same way most of the show’s other couples did.

Of course, Umar was the one who suggested that they apply for the show.

Lisa apparently is a come up for Usman. Look how he’s living to be a celebrity rapper in Nigeria. Usman must know there are desperate black women in the United States -> Yolanda. If she calls Williams one more time !!! #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/NYDKmHfgnt — Demesia Brown (@dvonia) March 14, 2020

Interestingly, Hamme reminded a lot of people of Angela Deem. The latter, who appeared in previous seasons of the franchise, is known for her sexual openness. Deem also had a relationship with a Nigerian man in Michael Ilesanmi. Usman Umar and Lisa Hamme appear on the fourth season of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days."

The show’s episodes air every Sunday at 08:00 PM ET/PT on TLC.

