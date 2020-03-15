A lot of crazy things have happened on "90 Day Fiancé" franchise. But it seems like fans will draw the line at catfishing. A few fans criticized Big Ed because he lied about his height to Rosemarie. He told her that he stands at 5’2” instead of 4’11”. For them, this lie qualifies as catfishing. They believe that he should have been honest with her because trust is a major foundation in any relationship.

OMG! This freaking dumbo “Big Ed” and his weirdoness on this sex issue with Rose. Telling her that she needs to have a STD testing before he touches her. Bro I don’t think she’s going to have a problem with you not touching her. She’s probably relieved. #90DayFiance — Jessica Yaeger (@StrawbabyMama) March 15, 2020

In a recent interview, the reality star was asked about the massive age gap between him and Rosemarie.

According to him, it was something that he and Rosemarie talked about the first time they connected on social media. He said that they mutually agreed that age ultimately does not matter if feelings are involved. He also talked about how difficult it was to navigate the disapproval of his daughter of the relationship with Rosemarie. The good thing is they eventually settled their feelings about it before he met up with his fiancé, reports Fox News.

Big Ed out here using them Rebecca filters and angles #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fvKn6SuF5A — Tiffany B (@MzBrooklynSwagg) March 9, 2020

Big Ed finally meets Rosemarie in the Philippines

Meanwhile, the long-awaited first meeting between Big Ed and Rosemarie finally happened on "90 Day Fiancé." In the latest episode of the show, Big Ed is shown flying to the Philippines. It will be their first time seeing each other in person.

He is excited and nervous because he has not been 100 percent honest with her.

Not only did he lie about his real height, but he also did not tell Rosemarie that he plans to have a vasectomy. A vasectomy will mean that he will no longer be able to have children. His plans, however, can become a big issue between them because his fiancé is eager to have another kid.

Big Ed is about to take his little girl to Disney#90DayFiance #90DaysFiance pic.twitter.com/8Oc2qD3rb8 — SeekingSea (@sea_seeking) March 9, 2020

Their initial meeting at the airport was awkward at first because she did not expect him to be so short.

The shock eventually wore off and they became sweet again to each other. It is obvious that Ed is trying to delay telling her about his vasectomy plans because he does not want to ruin what they have.

Big Ed met Rosemarie's son

Big Ed also finally saw Rosemarie’s 4-year old son Prince in the flesh. Prince was a product of a previous relationship but since his fiancé loves him, he is ready to treat him like his own son as well. Despite being happy in general, Big Ed saw some red flags in their relationship during his trip. He took Rosemarie to a store to buy her some pajamas. But when it was time to pay, she grabbed his wallet and started buying and paying for other items.

It also does not help that Rosemarie’s sister, Maria, approached him earlier to ask for money. Maria asked Ed to keep her request a secret from her sister. He is beginning to think that the relationship is a scam but since he likes his fiancé, he is willing to give her the benefit of the doubt. Let us know what you think about Big Ed and Rosemarie’s relationship.