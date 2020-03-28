It's been long since "90 Day Fiancé" cast member, Danielle Jbali divorced her ex-husband, Mohamed Jbali. It was a really rocky time for the reality star as she suspected that Mohammed had used her for a green card. They later divorced and today Mohamed still lives in the US and Danielle still answers his name.

On March 26, Danielle Jbali posted one of her grandson's photo on her Instagram page. In the photo, the little boy is in his diaper only. He was also covered in "shaving cream." Danielle wrote in her caption that he was using her shaving cream to clean the floor.

Her grandson was in her kitchen and the kitchen floor was really messed up with shaving cream.

Fans react to '90 Day Fiancé' post

In no time, a fan noticed kitty litter on the kitchen counter and called it "nasty" and gross. Danielle replied to the comment, saying that there was no kitchen counter but just the floor.

Another fan replied to the "90 Day Fiancé" alum, saying that they were talking about the container on the deep freezer. Danielle said that the litter was empty and later some other fans came to support her and called the other fan "judgy."

Other fans seemed positive in the comments, some were happy that Danielle's grandson had had so much fun.

Danielle seems to have made peace with herself as she has stopped posting sad quotes on her page. Also, many fans have stopped bringing up her past.

Mohamed Jbali posted an art

While Danielle enjoys her quarantine with her family and posting about it, Mohamed seems to be more concerned about the wellbeing of others. The "90 Day Fiancé" cast member posted an art, illustrating how people are purchasing too much of some products and leaving the people that need them to be left out.

A lot of his followers related to the art because it showed what was happening because of the coronavirus. The "90 Day Fiancé" star said in this caption that "selfishness is more dangerous than coronavirus!"

The former reality couple seems to be having a good time during this self-isolation period. Even though Danielle has dealt with a lot of hate from "90 Day Fiancé" viewers in the past because of her attitude on the show, but she seems to be putting her past behind.

She once announced that she had found a new man that appreciated her and she was done with the past. We haven't seen any trace of a new lover on Mohamed's Instagram page and he hasn't talked of it but he enjoys taking beautiful photos.

One fan commented that her local market would be opening earlier for seniors so that can shop first and Mohamed replied to the comment, saying that it was awesome.

What do you think of Danielle Jbali? Do you think it was a kitten litter? Do you think her fan was judgy? What do you think of the art Mohamed posted and how can you relate to it?