People still mourn the passing of NBA legend and L.A. Lakers star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gigi, and seven others after their chopper crashed near Calabasas late last month. Another awful incident just happened where the rapper Pop Smoke was gunned down during an apparent robbery in Hollywood Hills, California. However, fans believe that his final posts on his social media accounts might have made him a target.

Pop Smoke and Mike Dee’s posts

Several individuals pointed out over on social media that Smoke’s Facebook story that he posted Tuesday evening might have been used by the perpetrators to locate where he’s at.

Per the video, the rapper shows the gifts that were delivered to him on the house that he was staying at that time. He can even be heard singing, “Mike Amiri, Mike Amiri. Billie Jean, Billie Jean.” before tanking the fashion designer for the gifts. It was noticeable, however, that his current address was shown on his post and people can easily pause the clip and take a screenshot of it.

Pop Smoke’s best friend and brother Mike Dee also posted a photo on his Instagram. The picture in question shows both him and Smoke outside the house.

The house number of where Smoke stayed can be seen from a distance and this too was deemed by many that could have made the rapper vulnerable.

Pop Smoke accidentally posted his address to his Facebook story 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/eDA6yA8inv — Two Bees TV (@twobeestv) February 19, 2020

comments on Pop Smoke friends Instagram after he posted a picture forgetting to blur the address out.



crazy 😖 pic.twitter.com/fDCR9uvTsP — Abdi TV (@AbdiTV) February 19, 2020

Dee, on the other hand, addressed it on his Instagram stating that nothing can express the pain that he’s feeling now that he just lost his brother.

He also called out those people on the internet playing investigators and bashing him about the post saying they “have no type of sense of sympathy” adding they don’t know what’s going on. Dee also noted that he doesn’t have to explain himself to people that do not know him. He capped it off stating, “just know I got you forever brother the truth will come to light, until then, sleep in peace.”

Call from the East Coast

Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Commanding Officer – Capt.

Steve Lurie said that they received a call on Wednesday at 4:55 A.M. from someone on the East Coast and told them that “a friend of theirs’ home is being broken into by multiple suspects and that one of them has a handgun.” By the time arrived on the area six minutes later, police respondents discovered a victim (LAPD is not confirming at that time that the victim was Smoke) inside the house had been shot. The victim was transported to Cedars Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At a very young age of 20, Pop Smoke already made an impact in the rap scene and has made friends along the way.

Upon learning about his untimely passing, a lot of them have sent out their condolences on social media.