After spending more than a decade in limbo, filming is set to begin on the "Uncharted" movie. The film has been plagued by multiple starts, reboots and several directors leaving the project. Marvel star Tom Holland [VIDEO]will star as Nathan Drake. Holland made the announcement during an interview with IGN, where he said that filming will begin sometime in March.

Alongside Holland will be Mark Wahlberg, who has been cast as Sully. Sony has not made an official statement on the start of filming.

Prior news reports have said that "Venom" director Ruben Fleischer will direct the upcoming video game based movie. It's not a surprise that Sony has been silent about naming a new director after they saw "10 Cloverfield Lane" director Dan Trachtenberg, and then "Bumblebee" director Travis Knight leave the project within four months of each other. Based on the success of "Venom," and "Zombieland: Double Tap," the studio is expected to officially tap Fleischer as director.

'Uncharted' could still be plagued by delays

While Tom Holland assures the fan base that the project will begin filming next month, it's still possible "Uncharted" could face more delays. However, with the cast's schedules set and stunt work already started, schedule changes are unlikely to happen. Not much is known about the movie as a whole, other than Holland's role as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg playing his mentor, Victor Sullivan.

Tom Holland told IGN that he drew inspiration from the "Uncharted 4" video game, which he has said is one of his favorite video games.

"Uncharted" has been a franchise that Sony has had its eyes on for a while now, but have never found the right time to move forward with the project. The "Uncharted" film will be a prequel to the video game series. The popular "Uncharted" series was developed by Naughty Dog and debuted in 2007 on Sony's PlayStation 3.

The franchise became a big hit with sequels "Uncharted 2: Among Thieves," and "Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception." "Uncharted 4" was released in 2016 and has sold over 15 million copies worldwide.

Tom Holland praises 'Uncharted' movie script

Tom Holland said the script and game drew him to this project. Holland said the script is one of the best he has ever read. Holland says that the audience will be drawn into the movie because it's a video game film. This prequel film, fans, and the general public can get into it because you won't need to know any other information from the video games in order to understand the film.

Two of the video games have shown parts of Drake's past. It's believed that this film will focus on Nathan Drake's start.

Holland said the "Uncharted" movie will be a fresh take on the popular video game character. The film will take place all over the world, offering moviegoers the chance to see some incredible places. The "Uncharted" film is scheduled to be released on March 5, 2021. Sony has a small window to shoot the film before Holland starts production on the third "Spider-Man" movie this summer. The one question fans and movie insiders have, is whether a video game based movie can find success at the box office.