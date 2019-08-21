The 25th offering in the popular James Bond franchise finally has a name –“No Time to Die.” Daniel Craig will be seen once again in the role of 007 James Bond. The actor donned the mantle of the super-spy for the fifth time in this movie, which is set to release next year. Filming is continuing. He first appeared in “Casino Royale” – that was in 2006. Then came “Quantum of Solace” in 2008, followed by “Skyfall” after four years and “Spectre” in 2015.

He has been the face of the spy for a decade. Industry sources say this could be the last time his fans will see him in this role.

News18 reports that “No Time to Die” will hit the cinemas on April 8, 2020, in the US and April 3 in the UK. As to the actors in the movie, there are familiar names like Naomie Harris and newcomers like Rami Malek. He is in the role of a villain. Obviously, there will be high expectations because fans want entertainment and it will be up to the people behind the scenes who will have to play major roles.

Daniel Craig's final 007 film will be called No Time To Diehttps://t.co/5uF6CIHb40 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 20, 2019

This Bond movie could be different

James Bond came on the scene in the 1960s and captured the imagination of viewers. The 007 Movies were action-packed. There were eye-catching surroundings and locales with beauties to add to the glamor quotient. Moreover, there were gadgets aplenty created especially for the use of super spy.

Over the years, these gadgets kept pace with the times and the fans came to love the MI6 operator who could defeat any adversary. In 2015, he indicated his desire to leave after “Spectre” but he agreed for one more, which is now in the pipeline.

News18 goes on to add that Daniel Craig had to undergo surgery for an ankle injury.

He fell while he was engaged in filming in Jamaica in May. However, the work on the film continued in his absence and he is now back. In July, he was in London’s Southbank with one of his co-stars. Cary Joji Fukunaga is the director of this, the 25th film, “No Time to Die.” He is new to this franchise and will have to prove his worth.

The theme of life and death in Bond movies

According to Esquire, the theme of life and death has appeared in a number of James Bond movies.

“No Time to Die” is the 25th movie featuring James Bond aka 007 and “You Only Live Twice” of 1967 was the first to introduce the concept of mortality in its title. Subsequently, six of the super spy’s movies used words like life, death, or killing in the title.

This logic makes sense because these are at the core of each Bond movie. The six movies are “You Only Live Twice” (1967), “Live and Let Die” (1973), “Licence to Kill” (1989), “Tomorrow Never Dies” (1997), “Die Another Day” (2002), and “No Time to Die” (2020).

Fans will look forward to another battle between the MI6 spy and his adversary with weapons that employ the latest in technology. These should be in keeping with modern trends in tackling ruthless adversaries.