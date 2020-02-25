The superspy of the 1960s had the license to kill to save the world. He was James Bond who loved fast action, fast cars and beautiful women. The world saw him for the first time when he appeared in the movie “Dr. No” in 1961 and he became an instant hit. In those days, there were some countries who would try to gain unauthorized access to sensitive information. These would usually be related to defense preparedness of other countries. James Bond was responsible to foil their designs by any means.

In order to do this, he had a free hand. Over the past six decades, the actors who portrayed 007 have changed but the charm of his Movies remained. He has always had the best of weaponry designed by experts in the trade. His tasks were to deal with opponents who, at times, employed attractive women as bait. However, 007 never failed in his missions.

Sky News talks about “No Time To Die” which is the 25th James Bond movie.

Cary Joji Fukunaga is its director and the movie is in the final stages. He has shared some latest footage from the movie. It shows backend activities of the production and he promises the movie will be "something extraordinary." Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek will appear in the role of the villain.

Storyline of the 25th James Bond film

It seems James Bond has retired from active service and is in Jamaica.

Suddenly, one day, the CIA comes knocking on his door asking for help in "a race" to save the world and to save lives. Rami Malek portrays the villain. The opponent is someone who is more dangerous than anyone Bond has ever encountered. Obviously, the audience can expect plenty of action. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga took over from Danny Boyle and is expected to introduce new ideas into the movie to hold the attention of the audience.

He describes “No Time To Die “ as "a culmination of all that Bond has become" over the years. He also says it was important for him to "rediscover Bond."

Billie Eilish’s latest single, “No Time to Die,” makes her the youngest artist ever to record a Bond themehttps://t.co/cQ7A2U9s5v — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 20, 2020

Sky News makes a mention of new technology that appears in the movie. It is in keeping with modern trends, which is understandable. Weapons of today are more sophisticated as are methods of espionage. Fukunaga says, “This will be the final chapter for Daniel Craig." The final scene of the movie shows Bond's iconic Aston Martin on fire.

It is significant because the car had been an integral part of 007. “No Time To Die” will hit UK cinemas on 2 April.

A new look James Bond movie

According to Digital Spy, Ian Fleming created James Bond, a larger-than-life character who had the authority to go to any length to complete his assignment. After Fleming’s death, others penned the stories. They tried to maintain continuity as much as possible. The team of writers for this movie includes Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Phoebe Waller-bridge. Apart from Daniel Craig and Rami Malek, other actors are Rory Kinnear, Lashana Lynch, Naomi Harris, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes.

“No Time To Die” will release in the US on April 10, 2020. It will be the last James Bond film for Daniel Craig

James Bond movies are always hits

James Bond entered the scene like a breath of fresh air. In the early 1960s, action-oriented movies meant Westerns or WWII movies. The Bond movies were also in this genre but with the action of a different type. It involved outwitting foreigners who had nefarious designs. “No Time To Die” will be the 25th movie with James Bond brought back from retirement. The storyline as given in IMDb is as follows. Bond is enjoying his retired life in Jamaica. Suddenly, his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA comes.

He wants help to rescue a kidnapped scientist. Once on the trail of the missing person, Bond comes to know of the mysterious villain who has in his possession some dangerous new technology. Action movies are always in demand and, James Bond is always a big draw.