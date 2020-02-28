Reality television fans are going to get a real and harsh look into the lives of Mama June Shannon and her family in the new upcoming season of "From Not To Hot: Family Crisis." It has been a long and difficult road for Shannon's family members according to People.

In the new trailer, June Shannon's youngest daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is seen crying and saying "I don't even know who she is anymore."

June Shannon family intervention fails

During the upcoming season, fans will watch as the family holds a heartbreaking intervention for June in hopes of convincing her to seek the professional help she needs and get her life back on track.

As previously reported by Blasting News, June took to social media on January 24, in an attempt to explain her struggles to her followers. The 40-year-old reality television star revealed that her life has been a constant struggle since her March 2019 drug possession arrest.

The family continues to hold on to hope June Shannon will seek help

Shannon continued to explain that she is far from being perfect or living a perfect life and that she struggles every day. She also wanted her children, whom she has remained estranged from for the past several months to know that she misses and loves them and hopes that one-day things will change and they can go back to being a family again.

It has been one downward spiral after the next for June since she and boyfriend Geno Doak were arrested. Doak, who was charged with domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In September, both June Shannon and Geno Doak were charged with felonies.

Since then June and Geno have been selling off possessions and living in one hotel after the next. Most recently they were reported to have been kicked out of a Georgia Residence Inn Marriott after failing to pay a $2000 bill.

The couple has been reportedly spotted several times in casinos gambling the nights away.

Things are looking up for June Shannon's kids Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin

The WEtv Season 4 reality series will begin airing on Friday, March 27, at 9 p.m. According to the sneak peek clip it appears as if June's and Geno's drug issues may have even gone as far as putting June's entire family in danger.

June is seen telling her daughter Pumpkin that there are people after herself and Geno, warning that they could even come after the children.

'This is a dangerous situation. All of this has gone far ... enough.'

Earlier this month it was reported that June Shannon and Geno Doak had left Georgia and was last seen in Florida. The family has been completely torn apart by June's abandonment and Pumpkin has taken on sole custody of Honey Boo Boo.

However, at least for now things are looking up more for the girls financially with the new reality series season focussing on how the girls have handled Mama June's drug struggles, arrest, and disappearance from the family they could stand to make quite a payday to help sustain with their bills and financial obligations.