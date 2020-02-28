The reality of a sequel to the hit thriller "The Accountant" has been in the works since 2017. The studio has been quiet when it comes to updates. Ben Affleck has opened up during an interview and provided fans with an update on the project, which appears could end up becoming a TV show instead of a sequel.

Ben Affleck [VIDEO]is currently on a press tour for his upcoming film "The Way Back," which reunited him with "The Accountant" director Gavin O'Connor. MovieWeb reports that Ben Affleck said that he is open to returning to the character.

There is currently no script in place for the sequel, but if one was written, Affleck would definitely return.

Future of 'The Accountant 2' could become a TV show

Ben Affleck says discussions have been started about a potential sequel, but right now it's whether to turn it into a TV series. It's unlikely that the original scriptwriter Bill Dubuque would return, as he has become very successful and doing his own work. The project could be perfect for HBO Max.

What Ben Affleck has said, is an issue that studios deal with.

Studios often rework scripts to work within a franchise. For example, Lionsgate is currently working on "Ballerina," which was a spin-off set within the "John Wick" universe. Although, Affleck doesn't seem sold on a spin-off TV show. Affleck is all for collecting royalties, which means he probably wouldn't star in it.

Doubtful Ben Affleck would be part of 'The Accountant' show

Creating a TV show is a lot of work, especially when it comes to multiple seasons.

Outside of acting, Ben Affleck has become an extremely sought-after director. So the potential for him to appear in a TV adaptation is very unlikely. In the world of streaming, it's understandable why Warner Bros. would want a TV series. HBO Max could be a good fit for a project like this.

No estimated release date has been suggested by the studio or Affleck. Affleck is currently busy filming "The Last Duel," which is directed by Ridley Scott and reunites him with buddy actor Matt Damon.

Affleck is known not to rush into projects without a strong script, so it's going to be some time before Affleck even gets on board.

O'Connor's work has been the subject of plenty of rumors over the years. O'Connor was originally tapped to direct the "Suicide Squad" sequel before James Gunn took over as director. "The Accountant 2" even faced some rumors. Fans are hopeful that sequel moves forward and Affleck and can return to one of his best action films. "The Accountant" became one of the few original action movies to do well at the box office, bringing in more than $150 million globally, on a $44 million budget.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens.