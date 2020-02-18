Britney Spears was rushed to the hospital after the singer seriously injured herself while dancing, according to ET. The "Hit Me One More Time" hitmaker has broken her metatarsal bone on her foot and will be sporting a cast from her knee down for at least the next few weeks while she takes time to heal.

The unfortunate accident will also put a huge damper on Britney's fitness routine. Since ending her Las Vegas residency, Britney has been dedicating three hours a day lifting weights and running on the treadmill.

Britney Spears' boyfriend Sam makes the singer smile during hospital stay

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' current boyfriend, shared the news of Spears' accident on Instagram on Tuesday, stating that his "lioness" had broken her foot while she was doing one of the things she loves the most, dancing. Sam went on to wish his girl a speedy recovery so that she can get back, jumping, running, and "dancing her butt off" as soon as possible. In the Instagram video, Britney can be seen sporting a hospital gown and cast looking to be in good spirits considering her current medical state.

Spears women seem to be accident-prone

Spears has remained fairly lowkey across the social media platforms since the first of the year. Jamie Lynn, Britney's sister, also commented on her big sister's accident photos stating, “Between her and Maddie, we are running a hospital!!”

Jamie Lynn’s 11-year-old daughter also spent some time at the hospital recently after suffering a buckle fracture, a common type of fracture in younger children, in her arm while playing at school during recess on Friday.

Britney Spears' conservatorship case set for April 30

It has been a stressful couple of years for Britney, who decided it was time to put her career on hold for the time being. Spears stated that she planned on taking time off to focus on some of the things she really wants in life. Such as spending more time with her two sons and dealing with her legal issues surrounded her conservatorship and family relationships.

According to Radar Online Britney's conservatorship case was recently extended to April 30. The site also reveals that according to court documents that they have obtained, Jodi Montgomery has been officially placed in charge of all of Britney's medical and personal decisions for now.

However, as far as the financial decisions are concerned, that job still remains on the shoulders of Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears. As conservator of the estate, Jamie controls and as all and final say over his daughter's finances. In April, though, should the judge see fit, there could be some major changes coming to Britney's life, especially where it concerns her finances.

We wish Britney Spears a full and speedy recovery and look forward to one day seeing Britney back on stage doing what she does best, singing, dancing, and entertaining her fans worldwide.